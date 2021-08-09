Tesla will reportedly require staff at its Nevada battery manufacturing unit to put on masks

All Tesla staff on the firm’s battery manufacturing unit in Reno, Nevada can be required to put on masks indoors starting Monday, The Wall Avenue Journal reported. The plant already required staff unvaccinated towards COVID-19 to put on masks indoors, however the brand new rule consists of vaccinated staff as effectively.

In accordance with the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Useful resource Heart, Nevada has seen greater than 26,000 new COVID infections up to now month, and 298 deaths. The middle estimates that almost 47 % of the state’s inhabitants has been vaccinated.

At first of the pandemic final 12 months, Tesla CEO Elon Musk pushed again towards COVID restrictions, together with stay-at-home orders in Alameda County, California, the place its Fremont plant is positioned. Whereas the corporate finally agreed to briefly shut down operations on the Fremont facility in March 2020, Musk introduced in Could 2020 that he was reopening the plant in defiance of native shelter-in-place orders, going as far as to sue the county and threatening to maneuver Tesla operations out of California. In November, Musk tweeted that he seemingly had a “moderate case of covid.”

On August third of this 12 months, California up to date its masks guidelines, requiring everybody 2 years of age and older to put on masks in indoor public settings, no matter vaccination standing.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak revived that state’s masks mandate late final month, simply forward of latest steering from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention. Individuals in Nevada should put on face masks indoors in public in counties which have “substantial or excessive transmission,” which included Clark, the place Las Vegas is positioned, and Washoe, the place Reno is.