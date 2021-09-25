The 2022 Kia Carnival is a good-looking minivan, nevertheless it wants a hybrid possibility

Kia has changed the Sedona minivan with the Carnival, new for mannequin yr 2022.

Jonathan Gitlin

I like minivans usually, and I like the way in which this Kia minivan appears to be like particularly.

Jonathan Gitlin

The entrance grille is a tiger’s nostril.

Jonathan Gitlin

The hexagonal texture on the C pillar trim stands out if you’re up shut.

Jonathan Gitlin

I would quite sit right here than in most SUVs.

Kia

The rear doorways give good entry to the center row. Within the case of our check automotive that is a row of three seats.

Jonathan Gitlin

There’s one other row of three within the again. However possibly solely two in the event you’re adult-sized.

Kia

The third row folds flat into the ground, leaving an enormous space for cargo.

Jonathan Gitlin

These seatback screens can mirror your telephone wirelessly by way of Android Auto or CarPlay.

Kia

There are USB ports built-in into the edges of the entrance seats.

Jonathan Gitlin

The captains chairs are optionally available.

Kia

A better have a look at the digital major instrument show.

Kia

The middle console has locations to maintain your stuff, and a wi-fi charging pad to your telephone.

Kia

Will the solar set on the minivan? Simply 4 are on sale at present.

Jonathan Gitlin

I am not shy about my affection for minivans. And so, regardless of having no youngsters and nonetheless being in the course of a pandemic that makes it harmful to spend time with different individuals in small enclosed areas, when Kia requested if I needed to spend a while with its new $32,100 Carnival minivan I stated sure. As a result of, as already famous, minivans are fantastic.

They’re good-looking, too, no less than once we’re speaking concerning the Carnival. Kia’s designers went with a two-box form and embraced the boxiness. To my eye the proportions are spot-on, notably in profile the place its form falls halfway between hatchback and station wagon, however scaled up by 20 %.

Distinguishing options embrace the model’s massive “tiger nostril” grille up entrance and, since our check automotive was the Carnival SX (MSRP: $41,100), a textured chrome panel on the C pillar that provides you one thing attention-grabbing to take a look at up shut. My pictures fail to do justice to the optionally available ($495) ceramic silver paint, which sparkled with pink and gold flecks within the daylight. Along with the SX’s black alloy wheels and the silver accents, all of it works quite nicely.

The within is voluminous in the way in which you need a individuals provider to be, and it is even accessible in both an eight-seat structure (as was the case for our check Carnival) with a center row that slides and will be eliminated or as a seven-seater with a pair of reclining, heated, and ventilated captain’s chairs for the center row. In each circumstances, the third row can fold flat into the ground to extend cargo room from 40.2 cubic toes (1,138 L) to 86.9 cubic toes (2,460 L). The third row can be solely actually a three-seat row for young children.

Commercial

As I’ve written earlier than, Kia’s UVO infotainment system is definitely fairly first rate, with a UI that at occasions jogs my memory of the outdated days of pre-OS X Macintoshes. Being an SX trim, our check Carnival additionally had screens constructed into the seatbacks of each entrance seats. These have a youngsters mode, and the screens also can mirror a telephone by way of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Every row has its personal USB-A ports, however telephone casting additionally works wirelessly, and there’s a wi-fi charging pad constructed into the middle console.

Past that, there is a good suite of superior driver help methods as commonplace, together with automated emergency braking, blind spot screens, rear cross-traffic alerts, lane retaining (adaptive cruise management with stop-and-go is commonplace on EX and SX trims), and headlights that robotically dip for oncoming visitors.

It is a fantastic minivan, however I’ve obtained one criticism

Behind the tiger’s nostril (or beneath the hood in the event you desire), there is a 3.5 L V6, which generates 290 hp (216 kW) and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm), sending energy to the entrance wheels by way of Kia’s in-house eight pace automated transmission. It is rated at a mixed 22 mpg (10.69 L/100 km), which implies it is time for my one massive criticism concerning the Carnival: Why did not Kia no less than make it a hybrid?

It isn’t like Kia (and company sibling Hyundai) would not know easy methods to electrify a car; its hybrids are a few of the greatest within the trade, and its most likely the mainstream OEM that is closest to Tesla by way of electrical powertrain effectivity. However for some motive, similar to the extremely in style Telluride and Pallisade SUVs, you haven’t any various right here however pure fossil energy. To make issues worse, the Carnival shares a platform with the Kia Sorento SUV, and that is an environment friendly hybrid!

Commercial

The Carnival is level-pegged with the Honda Odyssey by way of effectivity, nevertheless it’s blown away by the 35 mpg (6.72 L/100 km) hybrid Toyota Sienna and plug-in hybrid Chrysler Pacifica (which is able to do about 28 miles on a full battery earlier than you even must trouble the engine and 30 mpg, 7.84 L/100 km, even when the battery is empty ).

An electrical motor would additionally enhance the driving expertise. Not that it is missing—the decrease middle of gravity in a minivan in comparison with a three-row SUV provides the minivan an inherent benefit by way of dealing with, and the trip was clean and absorbed highway imperfections nicely. Kia says that the Carnival is stiffer than the outdated Sedona it replaces, because of extra high-strength metal within the chassis. It is also obtained extra sound deadening and insulation to maintain the within calm and serene at freeway cruising speeds.

However as anybody who’s frolicked in an electrified automotive is aware of, the moment torque of an electrical motor is tough to beat, notably with greater, heavier autos. The automotive rumor mill does recommend {that a} hybrid and ultimately even a full battery electrical Carnival may seem as soon as Kia wraps up the Stinger manufacturing line, however I need to stress that Kia itself has stated nothing to that impact.

Itemizing picture by Jonathan Gitlin