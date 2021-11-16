The Balmuda Cellphone is a compact cellphone from a high-end toaster firm

Japanese design firm Balmuda at the moment introduced its first smartphone at a press occasion in Tokyo. The straightforwardly titled Balmuda Cellphone is the debut product from Balmuda Applied sciences, a brand new division of the corporate beforehand identified for fashionable, premium residence home equipment like air purifiers and rice cookers. Balmuda’s toaster specifically has a cult following in Japan.

As you’d count on, the Balmuda Cellphone is kind of a bit totally different to different telephones in the marketplace. CEO Gen Terao mentioned on stage that he felt that smartphones have gotten too huge and unwieldy in recent times, so the Balmuda Cellphone was designed with compactness and class as the first objectives. It has a really sharp 4.9-inch 16:9 1080p show and is roughly akin to a 4.7-inch iPhone SE; the show is barely larger and the cellphone is 2mm wider, however the smaller bezels imply it’s 15mm shorter.

The Balmuda Cellphone is a full 13mm thick at its thickest level, however the again panel tapers down closely towards the perimeters. There’s a single giant digital camera with a 48-megapixel sensor within the prime proper nook, and it’s mirrored by a fingerprint sensor within the prime left. The 8-megapixel selfie digital camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout on the prime proper of the display screen.

The cellphone’s specs are usually mid-range. The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and there’s 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The battery is simply 2,500mAh, which can hopefully be offset considerably by the lower-power processor, although we’ll have to check for ourselves to see. The cellphone does fortunately have wi-fi charging.

The place Balmuda is actually differentiating itself is with design. It’s a well-worn tech writing cliche to say that one thing “feels good within the hand,” however that was clearly Balmuda’s intent right here with the compact measurement and curved again that nestles into your palm like a pebble. I’ve huge palms, granted, however I feel nearly anybody would discover this extra comfy to make use of than the hefty 6-inch slabs most of us carry round lately. Whereas the case is plastic, construct high quality feels strong and there’s a pleasant distinction between the textured again panel and the shiny edges. All in all it’s a cute, engaging object.

The software program, primarily based on Android 11, can also be very totally different to what you’d discover on most Android telephones at the moment. There’s an interactive residence display screen with varied parts of the wallpaper customizable for various shortcuts; for instance, you can swipe on one of many strains to launch Google Maps. Horizontal swipes transfer you between a few of the built-in software program, like a calendar, a notes app, and a calculator. All of those had neat design touches, just like the notes app’s visible timeline of pictures and memos, or the calculator app’s built-in forex conversion and talent to deal with giant Japanese numbers which can be counted within the 10,000s slightly than the 1000’s.

The Balmuda Cellphone will likely be obtainable in Japan on contract with SoftBank later this month, and Balmuda is promoting an unlocked mannequin itself for 104,800 yen (about $920). Which may sound like lots for a compact Android 11 cellphone with these specs, however then $329 most likely appears like lots for a toaster, too. In each circumstances, you’re paying for the design and the person expertise slightly than the invoice of supplies, and this clearly isn’t aimed toward anybody who desires a standard Android flagship. As somebody who does personal Balmuda’s toaster, I’m wanting ahead to discovering out how effectively the cellphone holds up below normal use — as a result of a lot as I just like the toaster, a smartphone is much more necessary to my life.