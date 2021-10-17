The most important bulletins from DC FanDome

DC Comics and Warner Bros. held their second annual Fandome on Saturday, revealing new trailers for motion pictures and exhibits arising, together with The Batman, The Flash, and Black Adam. We additionally bought a have a look at the story trailer for the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League sport. Right here’s a have a look at a few of the largest information that dropped.

The Batman exhibits off Robert Pattinson’s gritty hero

We bought a second trailer for The Batman, eventually (and FanDome saved the reveal for the very finish of the day). We’re not even certain if he thinks he is a hero, however Pattison’s Batman is unquestionably Going By Some Stuff. We didn’t study a heck of much more concerning the characters in Matt Reeves’ interpretation of the Darkish Knight’s saga. However the trailer confirmed off a Selina Kyle/Catwoman who gave the impression to be a grasp of disguises, and a Riddler with a a lot scarier vibe than we’ve seen in earlier iterations. After a number of pandemic-related delays, The Batman involves theaters on March 4th, 2022.

An early have a look at Dwayne Johnson as Shazam antihero Black Adam



Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam has been in improvement for years, however the long-gestating movie is lastly nearly right here, and has a teaser trailer displaying off not simply Johnson’s character, but in addition a number of members of the Justice Society of America who’ll be making their debuts. Johnson himself made an look at FanDome and mentioned he was “born to play Black Adam,” earlier than introducing a scene from the film, which noticed some archeologists (who ought to know higher, frankly) hit Black Adam with a blast of electrical energy. In return, he disintegrates one man, catches a bullet out of skinny air, after which levitates away. Johnson tweeted the clip on Saturday.

Black Adam hits theaters on July twenty ninth, 2022

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League bought a trailer reveal

Introduced eventually yr’s FanDome and the primary sport from Rocksteady Studios, the group behind the beloved Batman: Arkham in almost six years, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League confirmed off a brand new trailer at this yr’s occasion. The sport is ready to debut on Xbox Sequence X / S, PlayStation 5, and PC in 2022.

The Flash teases a multiversal meltdown

It’s not simply Marvel dabbling within the multiverse as of late: the long-delayed The Flash is bought a sneak peak at FanDome, bringing not simply Ezra Miller’s superfast hero, but in addition the return of each Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s variations of Batman. Keaton does the voice-over for the teaser which features a glimpse of the unmistakable Batman cowl on the finish. It’s scheduled to hit theaters November 4th, 2022.

Early behind the scenes have a look at Aquaman and Shazam sequels

Neither Aquaman and the Misplaced Kingdom or Shazam!: Fury of the Gods have been fairly prepared for primetime, however DC did exhibit some early behind the scenes appears at each sequels, which can proceed the adventures of Jason Momoa’s muscle-bound aquatic hero and Zachary Levi / Asher Angel’s Shazam. The Shazam! sequel teaser gave a have a look at Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu as a set of recent villains.

A deep dive into Gotham Knights



Whereas Rocksteady is off engaged on its Suicide Squad sport, Warner Bros. Video games Montreal is continuous the Arkham-style adventures in Gotham Knights, which had initially been slated for a 2021 launch earlier than getting delayed to 2022. Gamers will have the ability to group up as Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, and Pink Hood in an open-world motion RPG when the sport arrives subsequent yr.

Peacemaker will get a trailer forward of its HBO Max debut

John Cena’s Peacemaker character — launched in the summertime’s The Suicide Squad — is getting his personal HBO Max present, the place he’ll attempt to convey peace to the world (irrespective of how a lot violence it takes.) The primary trailer exhibits that author and director James Gunn isn’t letting up on the distinctive mix of violent comedy from the movie, and Cena is surprisingly interesting and humorous within the teaser. In the event you’ve ever wished to see Cena in his tighty-whities, you’re in luck (if not, you’ve been warned). Oh and in addition he will get a hug from an eagle which is as foolish/superior because it sounds. Peacemaker debuts on HBO Max on January thirteenth.

A number of DC TV present trailers

Fandome teased new seasons of Batwoman, The Flash, Superman & Lois, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, along with the animated Aquaman: King of Atlantis and fan-favorite Harley Quinn. And Young Justice, Titans and Doom Patrol have been renewed for brand spanking new seasons at HBO Max, as nicely. The primary two episodes of Younger Justice’s new season are already streaming.

We additionally bought a have a look at the trailer for a brand new present on the CW from Ava DuVernay: Naomi, about a young person who’s not but conscious of her superheroine standing. It stars Kaci Walfall as Naomi and debuts subsequent yr.

A behind the scenes have a look at HBO Max’s animated Batman: Caped Crusader



Introduced earlier this yr as a noir-ish “reimagining” of the character, the brand new present comes from JJ. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. The primary trailer confirmed off the distinctive artwork model, however Timm, who labored on Batman: The Animated Sequence and Batman Past, mentioned the present gained’t be in black-and-white, nonetheless.

“My elevator pitch model of this present is that it’s extra Batman: The Animated Sequence than Batman: The Animated Sequence,” he mentioned. “In Bruce’s world, on this new iteration, it’s simply Batman proper now. The Justice League doesn’t exist, there aren’t every other superheroes. It’s Batman. You’re watching this lone determine swimming by means of the cesspool of Gotham. It’s Batman, alone.”

Correction, 8:12PM ET: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League provided a brand new story trailer immediately, not a gameplay reveal. We remorse the error.