The Download: AI’s gold rush, and how to regulate generative models

ChatGPT is about to revolutionize the economy. We need to decide what that looks like.

Whether it’s based on hallucinatory beliefs or not, a gold rush has started over the last several months to make money from generative AI models like ChatGPT.

You can practically hear the shrieks from corner offices around the world: “What is our ChatGPT play? How do we make money off this?”

But while companies and executives want to cash in, the likely impact of generative AI on workers and the economy on the whole is far less obvious.

Will ChatGPT make the already troubling income and wealth inequality in the US and many other countries even worse, or could it in fact provide a much-needed boost to productivity? Read the full story.

—David Rotman

An early guide to policymaking on generative AI

Right now, generative AI is the thing that everyone is talking about. And though the tech is not new, its policy implications are months if not years from being understood.

Despite all the current excitement, generative AI comes with significant risks. Models trained on the toxic repository that is the internet often produce racist and sexist output. They also regularly make things up and state them with confidence, and potentially threaten people’s security and privacy.

For policy folks in Washington, Brussels, London, and offices everywhere else in the world, it’s important to understand that generative AI is here to stay. Yes, there’s significant hype, but the recent advances in AI are as real and important as the risks that they pose. Read the full story.

—Tate Ryan-Mosley

Quote of the day

“We still have dreams and we will not give up, ever.”

—Sofia, a 22-year old living in Afghanistan, describes the determination of women and girls living under the Taliban to keep learning online to Reuters.

The big story

How to save our social media by treating it like a city

December 2021

Social media can sometimes feel like living in the greatest global city in the world. But it’s also rotten. Raw sewage runs in the streets. Every once in a while, a mass frenzy takes hold. To fix that, social media companies need to prioritize integrity design over content moderation.

Integrity design is already happening at some companies, but it needs support. Too often, companies block these teams from doing their work to its fullest when it conflicts with other company priorities, such as boosting engagement. Read the full story.

— Sahar Massachi

