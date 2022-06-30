The Download: Algorithms’ shame trap, and London’s safer road crossings

This is today’s edition of The Download, our weekday newsletter that provides a daily dose of what’s going on in the world of technology.

How algorithms trap us in a cycle of shame

Working in finance at the beginning of the 2008 financial crisis, mathematician Cathy O’Neil got a firsthand look at how much people trusted algorithms—and how much destruction they were causing. Disheartened, she moved to the tech industry, but encountered the same blind faith. After leaving, she wrote a book in 2016 that dismantled the idea that algorithms are objective.

O’Neil showed how every algorithm is trained on historical data to recognize patterns, and how they break down in damaging ways. Algorithms designed to predict the chance of re-arrest, for example, can unfairly burden people, typically people of color, who are poor, live in the wrong neighborhood, or have untreated mental-­health problems or addictions.

Over time, she came to realize another significant factor that was reinforcing these inequities: shame. Society has been shaming people for things they have no choice or voice in, such as weight or addiction problems, and weaponizing that humiliation. The next step, O’Neill recognized, was fighting back. Read the full story.

—Allison Arieff

London is experimenting with traffic lights that put pedestrians first

The news: For pedestrians, walking in a city can be like navigating an obstacle course. Transport for London, the public body behind transport services in the British capital, has been testing a new type of crossing designed to make getting around the busy streets safer and easier.

How does it work? Instead of waiting for the “green man” as a signal to cross the road, pedestrians will encounter green as the default setting when they approach one of 18 crossings around the city. The light changes to red only when the sensor detects an approaching vehicle—a first in the UK.

How’s it been received? After a trial of nine months, the data is encouraging: there is virtually no impact on traffic, it saves pedestrians time, and it makes them 13% more likely to comply with traffic signals. Read the full story.

—Rachael Revesz

– How social media filters are helping people to explore their gender identity.

– The limitations of tree-planting as a way to mitigate climate change.

Podcast: Who watches the AI that watches students?

A boy wrote about his suicide attempt. He didn’t realize his school’s software was watching. While schools commonly use AI to sift through students’ digital lives and flag keywords that may be considered concerning, critics ask: at what cost to privacy? We delve into this story, and the wider world of school surveillance, in the latest episode of our award-winning podcast, In Machines We Trust.

ICYMI: Our TR35 list of innovators for 2022

1 There’s now a crazy patchwork of abortion laws in the US

Overturning Roe has triggered a legal quagmire—including some abortion laws that contract others within the same state. (FT $)

+ Protestors are doxxing the Supreme Court on TikTok. (Motherboard)

+ Planned Parenthood’s abortion scheduling tool could share data. (WP $)

+ Here’s the kind of data state authorities could try to use to prosecute. (WSJ $)

+ Tech firms need to be transparent about what they’re asked to share. (WP $)

+ Here’s what people in the trigger states are Googling. (Vox)

2 Chinese students were lured into spying for Beijing

The recent graduates were tasked with translating hacked documents. (FT $)

+ The FBI accused him of spying for China. It ruined his life. (MIT Technology Review)

3 Why it’s time to adjust our expectations of AI

Researchers are getting fed up with the hype. (WSJ $)

+ Meta still wants to build intelligent machines that learn like humans, though. (Spectrum IEEE)

+ Yann LeCun has a bold new vision for the future of AI. (MIT Technology Review)

+ Understanding how the brain’s neurons really work will aid better AI models. (Economist $)

4 Bitcoin is facing its biggest drop in more than 10 years

The age of freewheeling growth really is coming to an end. (Bloomberg $)

+ The crash is a threat to funds worth millions stolen by North Korea. (Reuters)

+ The cryptoapocalypse could worsen before it levels out. (The Guardian)

+ The EU is one step closer towards regulating crypto. (Reuters)

5 Singapore’s new online safety laws are a thinly-veiled power grab

Empowering its authoritarian government to exert even greater control over civilians. (Rest of World)

6 Recommendations algorithms require effort to work properly

Telling them what you like makes it more likely it’ll present you with decent suggestions. (The Verge)

7 China’s on a mission to find an Earth-like planet

But what they’ll find is anyone’s guess. (Motherboard)

+ The ESA’s Gaia probe is shining a light on what’s floating in the Milky Way. (Wired $)

8 Inside YouTube’s meta world of video critique

Video creators analyzing other video creators makes for compelling watching. (NYT $)

+ Long-form videos are helping creators to stave off creative burnout. (NBC)

9 Time-pressed daters are vetting potential suitors over video chat

To get the lay of the land before committing to an IRL meet-up. (The Atlantic $)

10 How fandoms shaped the internet

For better—and for worse. (New Yorker $)

“This is no mere monkey business.”

—A lawsuit filed by Yuga Labs, the creators of the Bored Ape NFT collection, against conceptual artists Ryder Ripps, claims Ripps copied their distinctive simian artwork, Gizmodo reports.

This restaurant duo want a zero-carbon food system. Can it happen?

September 2020

When Karen Leibowitz and Anthony Myint opened The Perennial, the most ambitious and expensive restaurant of their careers, they had a grand vision: they wanted it to be completely carbon-neutral. Their “laboratory of environmentalism in the food world” opened in San Francisco in January 2016, and its pièce de résistance was serving meat with a dramatically lower carbon footprint than normal.

Myint and Leibowitz realized they were on to something much bigger—and that the easiest, most practical way to tackle global warming might be through food. But they also realized that what has been called the “country’s most sustainable restaurant” couldn’t fix the broken system by itself. So in early 2019, they dared themselves to do something else that nobody expected. They shut The Perennial down. Read the full story.

—Clint Rainey



