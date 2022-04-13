The Download April 13, 2022: Russian hackers, and house-flipping algorithms

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 The world has clocked up more than half a billion known covid cases

The true number is likely to be far higher. (NYT $)

+ Cases are rising again across the US. (NYT $)

+ Experts are split over whether the US should ditch tests for travelers entering the country. (WP $)

2 Some Ukrainians are fighting Russia by fact-checking for Facebook

But there’s still enormous pressure to go into physical battle. (WP $)

+ The country is experiencing a relentless campaign of cyberattacks. (WSJ $)+ Cybersecurity experts are lobbying for standards to ward off hacking threats. (Bloomberg $)+ Drones are being used to gather evidence of war crimes. (WSJ $)

+ Russia’s tech workers are fleeing the country to seek employment elsewhere. (NYT $)



3 Jack Dorsey is finding an adoring audience among the crypto faithful

And potentially rewriting his legacy in the process. (Bloomberg $)

+ There’s no getting around it—Block’s prototype wallets look like rocks. (The Verge)

4 It looks like SpaceX is winning the 21st century space race

Its next wave of success hinges on its Starship reusable rocket. (Fast Company $)

+ Starlink briefly went down over the weekend. (The Register)

5 Tax sites are getting greedy with your data

And they’re being secretive and shifty about it in the process. . (WP $)

+ This tax season is going to be particularly unpleasant for NFT investors. (The Atlantic $)

6 Twitch viewers are going wild for chess

Spearheaded by the game’s premier bad boy, Hikaru Nakamura. (New Yorker $)

+ Online chess fans are raising money for Ukraine. (CBC)

7 Shanghai’s lockdown is bad news for global supply chains

Gadgets’ circuit borders are expected to be the biggest casualty. (FT $)

8 Tech firms are pulling out the stops to tempt their employees back into the office

To be honest, a private show from Lizzo would be hard to turn down. (NYT $)

+ But plenty of tech workers will work from home for the foreseeable. (The Information $)

+ Some handy tips for the hybrid-working haters. (WP $)

9 The malware detection industry is getting tied up in lawsuits

Cybersecurity’s biggest names are not happy about what they see as patent trolling. (The Verge)

10 Tiny electric cars could challenge Bolivia’s muscle trucks

They’re affordable—but face an uphill battle to break into the mainstream. (Rest of World)