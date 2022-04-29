The Download: China’s delivery apps, and why Russia’s invasion has stalled

1 Why Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is falling apart

It doesn’t appear to be learning from the mistakes it’s made, and it’s made a lot of them. (Foreign Affairs $)

+ Meta’s attempts to curb misinformation about the war in Ukraine are harming local publishers. (Coda Story)

+ The conflict in Ukraine could last for years, Nato says. (BBC)

+ The UK is sending 8,000 soldiers to eastern Europe. (The Guardian)

2 Social media refuses to admin whether it’s shadowbanning us

And that means users trust platforms even less. (The Atlantic $)

+ Elon Musk’s links to China could come back to bite him at Twitter. (NYT $)

+ His plans to open up the company’s algorithms could also open a can of worms. (TR)

+ It looks like Twitter has been overstating its audience figures for three whole years. (FT $)

+ But the platform does play host to the odd gem. (Intelligencer $)

3 How one man escaped Shanghai’s brutal lockdown

After three weeks of intense hunger and uncertainty. (Coda Story)

+ Weibo will post users’ IP locations to crack down on “bad behavior.” (CNN)

+ Tim Cook is worried China’s covid lockdowns could affect demand for Apple gear. (WSJ $)



4 Netflix wants to lure Asian subscribers away from local streaming rivals

But they’re much cheaper. (WSJ $)

+ Hollywood has had enough of those pesky VPNs. (Wired $)

5 It’s getting tougher to predict what the future holds for Big Tech

The boom years of crazy growth are coming to an end. Now what? (NYT $)

+ Snap’s Evan Spiegel isn’t sold on the metaverse. (The Verge)

6 Meet the Bitcoin fanatics who think crypto is a dirty word

Because crypto going mainstream means more clueless newbies. (The Verge)

+ Banks are basically influencers now. (Bloomberg $)

+ Scam loan apps are becoming a massive problem in India. (Rest of World)

7 Is Groups the last good thing on Facebook?

Other platforms just aren’t as easy to form strong communities on. (The Atlantic $)

+ Landlord influencers don’t care if you don’t like them. (Input)

8 Detecting depression can be tough. Video games could help

But they’re not enough alone for a diagnosis. (WP $)

9 We don’t know who’s behind the spike in spam calls

We do, however, know they’re probably going to keep coming. (Slate)

10 Spanish workers are transforming old phones into furniture

Which is a fun approach to tackling our growing e-waste problem. (Bloomberg $)