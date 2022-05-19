The Download: China’s disinfection obsession, and US anti-disinformation board woes

This is today’s edition of The Download, our weekday newsletter that provides a daily dose of what’s going on in the world of technology.

Why China is still obsessed with disinfecting everything

In a one-minute video that went viral in China in early May, three government workers in hazmat suits spray disinfectant all over someone’s home: inside the fridge, under the television, over the couch. On social media, Chinese people worried about whether their home would experience the same treatment if they were unlucky enough to catch the virus.

Outside China, people have mostly moved on from worrying about catching covid from surfaces, as study after study has found that the risk is relatively low. But China seems to be stuck in an early-2020 time warp.

Its policy of prioritizing disinfection is part of a wider state-controlled narrative that’s politicizing the health crisis, while also playing into the country’s favored narrative about covid’s origins: that it could have been imported into Wuhan through frozen food. Read the full story.

—Zeyi Yang

1 The US anti-disinformation board has fallen victim to disinformation

In a way that underlines both the depth and scale of the problem. (WP $)

+ The board was criticized for failing to shed light on its goals. (Protocol)



2 Russian state TV wasn’t prepared for the war in Ukraine

Now it’s racing to fill schedules with Kremlin-approved propaganda. (New Yorker $)

+ Ukraine’s data servers are vital battlegrounds. (FT $)

+ Google’s Russian arm is filing for bankruptcy after local authorities seized its bank account. (FT $)



3 Enjoying the crypto crash? You’re not alone.

The ‘joy of missing out’ is very real right now. (The Atlantic $)

+ It’s okay to opt out of the crypto revolution. (TR)

+ The crash is unlikely to reduce its effects on climate change. (The Guardian)

+ The downfall of Luna is a cautionary tale for the crypto curious. (NYT $)

+ Panama’s president wants tougher anti-money laundering measures. (Bloomberg $)



4 China’s new censorship tactic is to reveal users’ locations

This is a deeply chilling development. (NYT $)

+ Defiant posts criticizing China’s government are being immortalized on the blockchain. (FT $)

+ Beijing is imposing a lockdown on its residents by stealth. (Foreign Policy)



5 Texas’ chaotic social media law will have disastrous consequences

Unmoderated social media might sound appealing in theory, but it’s horrific in practice. (Ars Technica)

+ The Buffalo shooting video demonstrates why content moderation matters. (WP $)



6 We may finally have the perfect use for graphene

Adding it to concrete could make stronger, greener buildings. (Economist $)



7 It’s actually pretty hard to spot a Twitter bot

But ironically, Elon Musk’s account is a giant magnet for them. (Wired $)

+ Here’s what would happen if Musk chose to walk away from buying Twitter. (WSJ $)

8 Electric cars need better batteries

Shorter charging times and fewer fire risks are high on the wishlist for carmakers. (WP $)

+ Car dealerships are getting smaller and moving online. (Wired $)



9 Robots probably aren’t going to take the jobs you think they will

Despite what Hollywood has told you. (New Yorker $)



10 Meet the YouTube thrillseekers riding roller coasters for a living

Letting us live vicariously through them. (Input)

