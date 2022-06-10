The Download: China’s influencer crackdown, and covid’s origins

This is today’s edition of The Download, our weekday newsletter that provides a daily dose of what’s going on in the world of technology.

How China’s biggest online influencers fell from their thrones

No one had foreseen just how fast three of China’s most powerful influencers would fall. On June 3, Austin Li, a 30-year-old live-streamer with over 60 million followers, abruptly cut off a live stream after a tank-shaped ice cream dessert appeared on the screen. While he later posted that it was due to “technical difficulties,” most people understand it as having triggered government censors, who interpreted it as a reference to the Tiananmen Square massacre.

Li isn’t known to have been arrested, and his account remains active, but he hasn’t streamed or posted on social media since. Fans suspect he may not be allowed to stream again.

Live-streaming e-commerce in China is a massive industry worth over $180 billion. Influencers like Li have risen to rival the popularity of A-list celebrities, and have been known to facilitate billions of dollars worth of online purchases in one night.

But in Li’s and at least two other cases, these online empires were toppled overnight in what appears to be a government crackdown extending back to late 2021—suggesting a reckoning is well underway. Read the full story.

—Zeyi Yang

The big story

AI will tell you how beautiful you are

March 2021

Qoves started as a studio that would airbrush images for modeling agencies. Now it is a “facial aesthetics consultancy” that promises answers to the age-old question of what makes a face attractive. Its most compelling feature is the “facial assessment tool”: an AI-driven system that promises to tell you how beautiful you are—or aren’t—spitting out numerical values akin to credit ratings.

If that prospect isn’t concerning enough, most of these algorithms are littered with inaccuracies, ageism, and racism—and the proprietary nature of many of them means it is impossible to get insight into how they really work, how much they’re being used, or how they affect users. Read the full story.

—Tate Ryan-Mosley

