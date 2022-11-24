The Download: climate responsibility, and AI training data shortages

This is today’s edition of The Download, our weekday newsletter that provides a daily dose of what’s going on in the world of technology.

The US and China are pointing fingers at each other over climate change

The UN climate conference wrapped up over the weekend after marathon negotiations that ran way over. The most notable outcome was the establishment of a fund to help poor countries pay for climate damages, which was hailed as a win. Beyond that, some leaders are concerned there wasn’t enough progress at this year’s talks.

Consequently, everyone is pointing fingers, blaming others for not taking action fast enough on climate funding. Activists are calling the US the ‘colossal fossil,’ while US leaders complain about being blamed while China is the current leading emitter.

But when it comes to working out who should be paying what in accepting liability for climate damages, we need to look beyond current emissions. When you add up historic emissions, it’s super clear: the US is by far the greatest total emitter, responsible for about a quarter. Read the full story.

—Casey Crownhart

We could run out of data to train AI language programs

What’s happening? Large language models are one of the hottest areas of AI research right now, with companies racing to release programs like GPT-3 that can write impressively coherent articles and even computer code. But there’s a problem looming on the horizon, according to a team of AI forecasters: we might run out of data to train them on.

How long have we got? As researchers build more powerful models with greater capabilities, they have to find ever more texts to train them on. The types of data typically used for these models may be used up in the near future—as early as 2026, according to a paper by researchers from Epoch, an AI research and forecasting organization. Read the full story.

—Tammy Xu

Podcast: Want a job? The AI will see you now.

In the past, hiring decisions were made by people. Today, some key decisions that lead to whether someone gets a job or not are made by algorithms. In this episode of our award-winning podcast, In Machines We Trust, we meet some of the big players making this technology including the CEOs of HireVue and myInterview—and test some of these tools ourselves.

Listen to it on Apple Podcasts, or wherever you usually listen.

1 FTX’s collapse should be a major cautionary tale for the crypto industry

Unfortunately, it won’t necessarily result in better regulations. (New Yorker $)

+ Crypto isn’t known for heeding bad omens, after all. (Vox)

+ FTX has invested millions into, err, a tiny bank. (NYT $)

+ Sam Bankman-Fried’s favorite “longtermism” ideology sounds bogus. (Motherboard)

+ He hasn’t done the effective altruism movement any favors, either. (The Atlantic $)

2 Elon Musk probably won’t declare bankruptcy

That doesn’t mean his financial backers can rest easy, though. (The Atlantic $)

+ Here’s who’s paying for Twitter right now. (NYT $)

+ Former Twitter employees fear the platform might only last weeks. (MIT Technology Review)

3 Measles is a growing global threat

Vaccination rates are down, and it’s incredibly contagious. (Axios)

4 Maybe it’s time we stopped automatically trusting billionaires

Exercising healthy cynicism isn’t the same as being a hater. (Vox)

+ A lot of big tech bosses wrongly assumed their covid-highs would last forever. (Slate $)

5 The true cost of America’s war on China’s chips

The pricier the components, the more expensive the final product will be. (FT $)

+ Workers at the world’s biggest iPhone factory are rioting. (Bloomberg $)

+ Inside the software that will become the next battle front in the US-China chip war. (MIT Technology Review)

6 Rocks on Mars suggest it could once have been habitable

Organic molecules found in the rocks may have supported forms of life. (WP $)

+ A UK-made Mars rover is heading back to the red planet. (BBC)

7 Why future concrete may contain bacteria

Bioconcrete is strong, and—crucially—greener. (Economist $)

+ These living bricks use bacteria to build themselves. (MIT Technology Review)

8 The experience of shopping on Amazon really sucks these days

And it’s because everything is an advert. (WP $)

9 What it’s like to love the tech the world’s left behind

From walkmans to BlackBerrys, these ardent fans aren’t letting go. (The Guardian)

+ Smartphones have survived all the attempts to replace them. (The Verge)

10 The comments on YouTube’s videos are works of art

Literally—an artist has made them into actual art. (New Yorker $)

