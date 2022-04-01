The Download: Droughts are cutting into California’s hydropower. Here’s what that means for clean energy.

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 Biden’s administration might sanction Kaspersky

It’s weighing up the decision carefully, because punishing a cybersecurity giant is a risky business. (WSJ $)

+ Oligarchs are exploiting UK data privacy laws to sue holders of “undesirable info”. (WP $)

+ Troops reportedly suffering from radiation sickness have pulled out of Chernobyl. (The Guardian)

+ What is the risk of a nuclear accident in Ukraine? (TR)

+ Russia’s displaced tech professionals are in no rush to return home. (AP)

2 Facebook is struggling to curb child sexual abuse content

Its policy of “erring on the side of adult” means abuse imagery may be going unreported. (NYT $)

+ A major Facebook bug led to a surge of misinformation on users’ News Feeds. (The Verge)

+ On top of everything else, Meta’s dealing with an AI brain drain. (CNBC)

3 Scientists have finally sequenced the entire human genome

It’s a project almost two decades in the making. (WSJ $)

4 Social media platforms could be deleting war crimes evidence from Ukraine

Crucial proof for future prosecution can also violate platform policies. (BBC)

+ Overseas volunteers are sifting through content to collect war crime data. (TR)

5 The pandemic has shattered teenagers’ mental health

Schools have a significant role to play in helping them to recover. (WP $)

+ How Americans can prepare for the coming wave of covid. (NYT $)

+ Countries with poor sick pay are at the highest risk of future sickness. (Wired $)

+ Even a mild covid infection puts you at higher risk of developing diabetes. (Nature)

+ It looks like new cases in the US are leveling off. (Axios)

6 We take thousands of smartphone photos—but few are any good

The trick is to forget why you took them in the first place. (New Yorker $)

+ Photography in the metaverse could be more colorful than you could ever imagine. (Fast Company $)

+ Be careful, oligarchs, your families’ yacht selfies can lead to sanctions. (Vice)

7 TikTok’s fixation on witch hunts is an ethical quagmire

Its chaotic algorithm makes subjects into main characters—and villains. (The Atlantic $)

+ A 22-year old TikToker’s mom fanbase is growing increasingly toxic. (Input Mag)

8 In praise of boring tech

Enterprise tech may be a snoozefest, but it makes the world go round. (NYT $)

9 The tech bros still love their Patagonia vests

Some wearers probably don’t even realize how mercilessly they’re being mocked. (NPR)



10 How to teach a robot to hug like a human

Aww, go on then. (IEEE Spectrum)

+ A tasty-looking silicone raspberry is teaching robots to be gentler. (EPFL)

+ Robots also enjoy making pizza! (TechCrunch)