The Download: heat-storing bricks, and using AI to understand history

The hottest new climate technology is bricks

Heavy industries generate about a quarter of worldwide emissions, and alternative power sources can’t consistently generate the amount of heat that factories need to create their wares.

Enter heat batteries. A growing number of companies are working on systems that can capture heat generated by clean electricity and store it for later in stacks of bricks. They think these bricks could be the key to bringing renewable energy to some of the world’s biggest polluters.

Many of these heat storage systems use simple designs and commercially available materials, meaning they could be built quickly, anywhere they’re needed. Although it’s in early stages, the technology could be one building block of a new, climate-friendly industrial sector. Read the full story.

How AI is helping historians better understand our past

Historians have started using machine learning to examine historical documents, including astronomical tables like those produced in Venice and other early modern cities.

Proponents claim that the application of modern computer science to the past helps draw connections across a broader swath of the historical record than would otherwise be possible, correcting distortions that come from analyzing history one document at a time.

But it introduces distortions of its own, including the risk that machine learning will slip bias or outright falsifications into the historical record. Read the full story.

Behind the scenes of Carnegie Mellon’s heated privacy dispute

Earlier this month, our reporters Tate Ryan-Mosley and Eileen Guo published a story covering a tense debate about privacy within one of the world’s most elite computer science programs.

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University set out to create advanced smart sensors called Mites that collected motion, temperature, and scrambled audio data, among others. But the project took an ironic turn when some students and faculty members accused the researchers of violating their privacy by failing to seek their consent first.

One truth emerged clearly in their reporting: privacy is subjective. The story also raised the question of whether we should try to make our new technologically enabled world safer and more secure, or reject it altogether. Read the full story.

The big story

How the idea of a “transgender contagion” went viral—and caused untold harm

August 2022

When Jay told his mom he was bisexual at 14, she was supportive. But when he came out as transgender a few years later, she pushed back. Online content confirmed to her that she was right to feel that way. An online trans “contagion” called “rapid-onset gender dysphoria,” had caught hold of him, she said. The Internet had “turned” him trans.

Introduced five years ago in a PLOS One paper, the concept of ROGD hypothesizes a “potential new subcategory” of gender dysphoria—the feeling of distress that one’s gender and assigned sex do not match.

Young people with ROGD, the theory claims, identify as trans as a result of peer influence, especially online. The trouble is, there’s no such thing as ROGD. But does that even matter? Read the full story.

