The Download: inside our chaotic brains, and small nuclear reactors

Neuroscientists listened in on people’s brains for a week. They found order and chaos.

The news: Our brains exist in a state somewhere between stability and chaos as they help us make sense of the world, according to recordings of brain activity taken from volunteers over the course of a week.

What it means: As we go from reading a book to chatting with a friend, for example, our brains shift from one semi-stable state to another—but only after chaotically zipping through multiple other states in a pattern that looks completely random.

Why it’s important: Understanding how our brains restore some degree of stability after chaos could help us work out how to treat disorders at either end of this spectrum. Too much chaos is probably what happens when a person has a seizure, whereas too much stability might leave a person comatose. Read the full story.

—Jessica Hamzelou

We were promised smaller nuclear reactors. Where are they?

For over a decade, we’ve heard that small reactors could be a big part of nuclear power’s future. In theory, small modular reactors (SMRs) could solve some of the major challenges of traditional nuclear power, making plants quicker and cheaper to build and safer to operate.

Oregon-based NuScale recently became the first company of its kind to clear one of the final regulatory hurdles before the company can build its reactors in the US. But even as SMRs promise to speed up construction timelines for nuclear power, the path has been full of delays and cost hikes—and there’s still a whole lot of streamlining to do before they become commonplace. Read the full story.

—Casey Crownhart

How Telegram groups can be used by police to find protesters

Many Chinese individuals are still in police custody after going into the streets in Beijing late last year to protest zero-covid policies. While action happened in many Chinese cities, it’s the Beijing police who have been consistently making new arrests, as recently as mid-January.

For the younger generations, the movement was an introduction to civil disobedience. But many people lack the technical knowledge to protect themselves when organizing or participating in public events—meaning that their digital communications could have left them open to being identified. Read the full story.

—Zeyi Yang

Zeyi’s story is from China Report, his weekly newsletter covering the country. Sign up to receive it in your inbox every Tuesday.

Podcast: The AI in the newsroom

OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot has taken the internet by storm since it launched late last year. The latest episode of our award-winning podcast, In Machines We Trust, delves into the benefits and potential pitfalls of using AI tools in newsrooms, and what it could mean for the future of journalism as we know it. Listen to it on Apple Podcasts, or wherever else you usually listen.

The big story

What’s bigger than a megacity? China’s planned city clusters

April 2021

China has urbanized with unprecedented speed. About 20 years ago, only 30% of the Chinese population lived in cities; today it’s 60%. That translates to roughly 400 million people—more than the entire US population—moving into China’s cities in the past two decades.

To accommodate the influx, China’s national urban development policy has shifted from expanding individual cities to systematically building out massive city clusters. Cities in a cluster will collaborate economically, ecologically, and politically, the thinking goes, in turn boosting each region’s competitiveness. Read the full story.

—Ling Xin

