The Download: organs on demand, and covid scams in China

The entrepreneur dreaming of a factory of unlimited organs

Martine Rothblatt was a successful satellite entrepreneur when her daughter Jenesis was diagnosed with a fatal lung disease. So Rothblatt started a biotechnology company, United Therapeutics, which has developed drugs that are now keeping many patients like Jenesis alive. But she might eventually need a lung transplant. Rothblatt therefore set out to solve that problem too, using technology to create an “unlimited supply of transplantable organs.”

At any given time, the US transplant waiting list is about 100,000 people long. Thousands die waiting, and many more never make the list to begin with. Rothblatt wants to address this by growing organs compatible with human bodies in genetically modified pigs.

In the last year, this vision has come several steps closer to reality. US doctors have attempted seven pig-to-human transplants, the most dramatic of which was a case where a 57-year-old man with heart failure lived two months with a pig heart supplied by Rothblatt’s company.

The experiment demonstrated the first life-sustaining pig-to-human organ transplant—and paved the way towards an organized clinical trial to prove they save lives consistently. Read the full story.

—Antonio Regalado

China’s Paxlovid cyber scams are everywhere

Right now, China is consumed by an unprecedented surge of covid infections. The country’s healthcare system is stretched thin, covid treatments are in high demand, and many people are worried about themselves and their loved ones.

It’s against this backdrop that scammers are finding new opportunities. They’re taking advantage of this wave of anxiety and fear in China by claiming on social media to sell covid treatments—particularly Paxlovid, the Pfizer-developed medication that has been the most effective in preventing severe covid symptoms.

Demand for the drug has soared since authorities relaxed the country’s harsh zero-covid policies, and scammers are reaping the benefits. Read the full story.

—Zeyi Yang

1 It could take a decade to clean up FTX’s mess

The US bankruptcy courts have never dealt with a disaster on this scale before. (Economist $)

+ Weirdly, Sam Bankman-Fried invested in the fund that backed his own firm. (FT $)

+ The founder is facing eight criminal counts. (CoinTelegraph)

+ What’s next for crypto. (MIT Technology Review)

2 Germany wants to hold Big Tech to account

It’s at the heart of Europe’s attempts to clamp down on anti-competitive behavior. (FT $)

+ The European Commission wants to dig into telecoms providers, too. (Reuters)

+ The EU wants to regulate your favorite AI tools. (MIT Technology Review)

3 Tesla’s “full self-driving” software isn’t living up to its promises

Footage of a dangerous pile-up in San Francisco demonstrates just how flawed it is. (The Intercept)

4 What will it take to make the US a chipmaking powerhouse?

Extremely skilled employees and prohibitively expensive machinery are just some of the obstacles. (Slate $)

+ A chip collaboration could be on the cards for the US, Canada and Mexico. (The Register)

5 Iran seems to be using facial recognition to punish women

Women have been served with hijab law violation citations, despite not having interacted with law enforcement officers. (Wired $)

6 A mental health service used an undisclosed AI to dispense advice

Not a great idea, from an ethical standpoint. (New Scientist $)

7 This is the year satellite internet will finally break through

Building the infrastructure is still ridiculously expensive, though. (Vox)

+ Air accident investigators are digging into why the UK’s recent launch attempt failed. (The Guardian)

8 A war-torn region of Ethiopia is back online

Two years after Tigray was cut off from the world, friends and families are reuniting. (The Guardian)

9 Finland’s students are being taught to identify misinformation

Older people will also be taught how to spot untruths online. (NYT $)

10 YouTubers are tormenting suspected scammers in India

They’ve been accused of taking the joke too far. (Rest of World)

+ The people using humor to troll their spam texts. (MIT Technology Review)

