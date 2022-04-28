The Download: Police used social media to surveil Black people, and India’s worsening heat waves

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 Elon Musk attacked Twitter’s top lawyer

His tweets criticizing her triggered a wave of racist abuse. (WP $)

+ Women and minorities are all too familiar with how it feels to be harassed on Twitter. (NYT $)

+ Republican senators gained followers in the wake of the deal announcement. (Economist $)

+ No CEO is an island when it comes to running a social media platform. (WP $)

+ Twitter hid tweets promoting a documentary about QAnon. (Gizmodo)

2 Russia is still being flooded with cyberattacks

While hacks targeting Ukraine have decreased. (Wired $)

+ Many of Russia’s cyberattacks appear to support its military strikes. (NYT $)

+ Ukrainians are fighting a colonial war. (New Yorker $)

+ Ukrainians are posing with destroyed Russian tanks for social media shots. (WP $)

3 A second country has adopted Bitcoin as legal tender

Though just 4% of people in the Central African Republic even have access to the web. (BBC)

+ Crypto millionaires are pouring money into Central America to build their own cities. (TR)

4 Meta’s revenue growth is the slowest it’s been in a decade

But it’s finally stopped losing users. (FT $)

5 North Koreans are jailbreaking smartphones to access foreign media

And it’s helping them to challenge the government’s regime. (Wired $)

+ North Korean defectors have flown propaganda leaflets into the country. (Reuters)

6 Google may remove search results that could be used to dox you

That’ll involve taking down personal information such as your address or login credentials. (The Verge)

+ A reminder that your social media timeline is not a democracy. (Politico)

7 Shanghai residents are crowdsourcing aid to survive lockdown

As the city enters its fifth week of restrictions, people are forming networks to swap everything from recipes to pet care tips. (WSJ $)

+ Fury over lockdowns is testing China’s triumphant covid narrative. (NYT $)

8 Marine biologists have developed GPS for the ocean

Hopefully it’ll make tracking sea creatures less challenging. (Economist $)

+ A gigantic ocean current appears to be slowing down. (Scientific American)

9 Lost your phone? Here’s how to get into your accounts

To prevent anyone else getting their hands on your private info. (WP $

10 Zoom meetings may be making us less creative

Because brainstorming with others is easier and more fruitful in person. (The Guardian)