The Download: Russia’s satellite hack, and Shanghai’s intensifying lockdown

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 Shanghai’s lockdown is getting even stricter

As it enters its seventh week, tough restrictions are being imposed on basic needs like food and healthcare. (BBC)

+ The lockdown has forced delivery drivers thousands to sleep in the street. (WSJ $)

+ Tensions between residents and lockdown enforcers are on the rise again. (The Guardian)

2 Elon Musk says he would lift Donald Trump’s Twitter ban

Despite the great lengths the company went to explain why they’d banned him in the first place. (FT $)

+ And Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey agrees with him. (Axios)

+ Musk says his plans for Twitter adhere to the EU’s rules for policing illegal content. (WSJ $)

+ How to support women and LGBTQ people who are being abused online. (Coda Story)

3 YouTube Brain is a thing

And it’s causing some of the platform’s biggest stars to burn out. (Vox)

+ YouTube is also a powerful tool to rewrite the past. (Wired $)

4 Why you should reconsider choosing next-day delivery

Is our mindless consumerism putting too much pressure on workers—and the environment? (The Guardian)

+ Amazon is snapping up all the UK’s warehouses. (FT $)

5 Tick-borne diseases are spreading across the US

Partly because there’s no national network to monitor where they are. (Wired $)

6 Netflix could introduce adverts by the end of the year

That’s much sooner than previously believed. (NYT $)

7 New internet cables put Big Tech in charge of Africa’s connectivity

Which raises big questions about how much control private companies should have over internet access. (Rest of World)

8 Synthetic data is supposed to make surveillance AI more ethical

But critics worry it could be used to legitimize AIs that don’t work. (Protocol)

9 The iPod is dead

More than 20 years after it helped to turn Apple into a consumer tech giant. (NYT $)

10 What can data teach us about dating? Almost nothing.

It’s virtually impossible to predict if you’ll hit it off with someone or not. (Wired $)

+ Speed dating is rising in popularity among time-pressed singletons. (NYT $)