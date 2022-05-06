The Download: The true global covid death toll, and what Russians see about Ukraine on TV

The true covid death toll could be more than double what’s been reported

The news: The true death toll of the pandemic is far higher than official figures suggest , according to the World Health Organization (WHO). While 5.4 million global deaths from covid had been reported by the end of 2021, the actual number was likely to be closer to 15 million, the WHO estimated. This suggests that many counties undercounted deaths.

How it was calculated: The WHO’s figures are based on excess mortality, which counts the number of deaths above how many people would have been expected to die without the pandemic. This allows it to calculate both the number of people who died directly as a result of covid and those who died indirectly, for example patients who didn’t receive care for other health conditions. The WHO believes the majority of the extra 9.5 million deaths were directly caused by the virus.

India, which was overwhelmed by the highly infectious Delta variant last year, was the country with by far the highest death toll. The WHO estimates that 4.7 million people in India had died of covid by the end of last year, dwarfing the 481,000 officially reported deaths. That would mean India accounted for close to a third of covid deaths globally. The Indian government has rejected the methodology, saying it has “concerns” about the process and outcome.

Why it matters: Measuring the number of excess deaths is designed to paint a clearer picture of the pandemic’s global impact, particularly for low-income countries where testing and death registration may be inconsistent. While the origins of the virus are still shrouded in mystery, working with true death estimates can help authorities establish what went wrong, and, crucially for future pandemics, how deaths could have been prevented.

—Rhiannon Williams