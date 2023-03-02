The Download: three-parent baby issues, and a solar balloon test

This is today’s edition of The Download, our weekday newsletter that provides a daily dose of what’s going on in the world of technology.

Three-parent baby technique could create babies at risk of severe disease

When the first baby born using a controversial procedure that meant he had three genetic parents was born back in 2016, it made headlines. The baby boy inherited most of his DNA from his mother and father, but he also had a tiny amount from a third person.

The idea was to avoid having the baby inherit a fatal illness. His mother carried genes for a disease in her mitochondria. Swapping these with genes from a donor—a third genetic parent—could prevent the baby from developing it. The strategy seemed to work.

But it might not always be successful. MIT Technology Review can reveal two cases in which babies conceived with the procedure have shown what scientists call “reversion.” In both cases, the proportion of mitochondrial genes from the child’s mother has increased over time, from less than 1% in both embryos to around 50% in one baby and 72% in another.

Fortunately, both babies were born to parents without genes for mitochondrial disease. But the scientists behind the work believe that around one in five babies born using the three-parent technique could eventually inherit high levels of their mothers’ mitochondrial genes.

For babies born to people with disease-causing mutations, this could spell disaster—leaving them with devastating and potentially fatal illness. Read the full story.

—Jessica Hamzelou

Researchers launched a solar geoengineering test flight in the UK last year

Last September, researchers in the UK launched a high-altitude weather balloon that released a few hundred grams of sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere, a potential scientific first in the solar geoengineering field, MIT Technology Review can reveal.

In theory, spraying sulfur dioxide in the stratosphere could mimic a cooling effect that occurs in the aftermath of major volcanic eruptions, reflecting more sunlight into space in a bid to ease global warming. It’s highly controversial given concerns about potential unintended consequences, among other issues.

But the UK effort was not a geoengineering experiment. Rather, the stated goal was to evaluate a low-cost, controllable, recoverable balloon system. And some are concerned that the effort went ahead without broader public disclosures and engagement in advance. Read the full story.

—James Temple

The 11th Breakthrough Technology of 2023 takes flight

It’s official—after over a month of open voting, hydrogen planes are the readers’ choice for the 11th item on our 2023 list of Breakthrough Technologies!

It just so happens there’s also some exciting news about hydrogen planes this week. Startup Universal Hydrogen is planning a test flight today. If all goes according to plan, it’ll be the largest aircraft yet to fly powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

But even if the test flight is successful, there’s a long road ahead before cargo or passengers will climb aboard a hydrogen-powered plane. Read the full story.

—Casey Crownhart

Quote of the day

“If you enjoyed your ride, please don’t forget to give us five stars.”

—A SpaceX mission control manager jokes around with the crew onboard the Falcon 9 rocket en route to the International Space Station, Reuters reports.

The big story

We’re getting a better idea of AI’s true carbon footprint

November 2022

Large language models have a dirty secret: they require vast amounts of energy to train and run. But it’s still a bit of a mystery exactly how big these models’ carbon footprints really are. But AI startup Hugging Face believes it’s come up with a new, more accurate way to calculate it.

The startup’s work could be a step toward more realistic data from tech companies about the carbon footprint of their AI product—and comes at a time when experts are calling for the sector to do a better job of evaluating AI’s environmental impact. Read the full story.

—Melissa Heikkilä

