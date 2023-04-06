The Download: Turkey’s EV ambitions, and making AI fair for artists

This is today’s edition of The Download, our weekday newsletter that provides a daily dose of what’s going on in the world of technology.

How a Chinese battery company powers Turkey’s home-grown EVs

2023 is a big year for Turkey, with both the republic’s 100-year-anniversary and a high-stakes election coming up. It’s also the year when the country is set to start shipping its first domestic electric vehicle, a symbol of future economic growth.

There are a lot of similarities between the path China took and the path Turkey is now on. Both countries are automotive powerhouses that aren’t satisfied with staying at the lower end of the auto supply chain. EVs offer the chance to enter a new and fast-growing market.

The key difference is that China is already ahead in the EV race, while Turkey has just entered it. That’s why Turkey isn’t going it alone. It’s partnering with Farasis, one of China’s top battery companies, heralding the next step in the two countries’ already close economic relationship. Read the full story.

—Zeyi Yang

The must-reads

I’ve combed the internet to find you today’s most fun/important/scary/fascinating stories about technology.

1 We already know how to make AI safer

Making research more transparent and robust guidelines are the first steps. (Wired $)

+ Progress in robotics is massively lagging behind AI these days. (The Atlantic $)

+ Do AI systems need to come with safety warnings? (MIT Technology Review)

2 China is stalling mergers involving American companies

It’s a power move to counter the US’ recent export rules. (WSJ $)

+ China is reviewing a top US chipmaker’s security. (NYT $)+ How a security blog uncovered surveillance in China. (Wired $)

3 Amazon helped to kill an emissions reduction climate bill

If passed, the bill would have regulated its data centers. (WP $)

+ Amazon is labeling massive companies as ‘small businesses.’ (The Information $)

4 Google is extremely proud of its supercomputer

It says the machine is faster and greener than Nvidia’s similar systems. (Reuters)

5 Chatbots’ grasp of non-English languages is shaky

A group of AI startups want to improve its responses for users in other countries. (FT $)

6 The weight loss drug market is exploding

But the side-effects can be brutal. (The Atlantic $)

+ Weight-loss injections have taken over the internet. But what does this mean for people IRL? (MIT Technology Review)

7 How Europe became a green aviation hotbed

The bloc’s ambitious carbon-neutral targets are incentivizing startups. (Bloomberg $)

+ Falling lithium prices is good news for EV makers. (WSJ $)+ How new technologies could clean up air travel. (MIT Technology Review)

8 Inside the bitter battle over chip design

Researchers are arguing over whether humans or AI design better chips. (IEEE Spectrum)

+ These simple design rules could turn the chip industry on its head. (MIT Technology Review)

9 Marketing students are being taught how to go viral online

Staying one step ahead of the algorithm takes some serious work. (NYT $)

10 Why pop-ups keeping popping up

Cookie notices, and subscription request boxes are relentless right now. (The Verge)

Quote of the day

“It’s like the MAGA hat for Twitter.”

—Podcast host Rick Smith says Twitter’s blue check mark has become more of an indicator of someone’s views than a signifier of their credibility, reports Bloomberg.

The big story

The metaverse is the next venue for body dysmorphia online

November 2021

In Facebook’s vision of the metaverse, we will all interact in a mashup of the digital and physical worlds. Digital representations of ourselves will eat, talk, date, shop, and more.

But if these avatars really are on their way, we’ll need to face some tough questions about how we present ourselves to others. And how might these virtual versions of ourselves change the way we feel about our bodies, for better or worse? Read the full story.

—Tanya Basu

