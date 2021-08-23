The nubia Crimson Magic 6S Professional is arriving on September 6

A smartphone by Nubia Know-how was licensed at 3C final week, and we suspected it’s the nubia Crimson Magic 6S Professional. Our suspicions turned out to be appropriate, because the model has introduced the brand new gaming smartphone might be launched on September 6 in China.







nubia Crimson Magic 6S Professional poster

The ZTE model is but once more making ready to launch a particular model of its Crimson Magic telephones developed collectively with Tencent, the Chinese language conglomerate that could be a enormous participant within the gaming trade all over the world. The Crimson Magic 6 sequence have already got the same version, so it’s not an enormous shock we see the 6S take the identical path.

We don’t know a lot in regards to the Crimson Magic 6S Professional smartphone, however we anticipate to see a Snapdragon 888+ chipset, 120W charging capabilities and just about the identical footprint because the Crimson Magic 6 telephone. There’s additionally hope the telephone will escape China and seem on the worldwide market, however it’s prone to have downgraded quick charging as a result of stricter necessities for certifications all over the world.

Supply (in Chinese language) | By way of