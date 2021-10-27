The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Professional will arrive with a day-one replace

Assuming you managed to order a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Professional, then you must know that when the cellphone is in your possession, you’ll want a bit of additional time to get every little thing arrange and dealing. That’s as a result of, as a submit on the Google assist boards factors out (through 9to5Google), there’s a software program replace to put in.

The submit signifies you’ll want it to get all the options, though it’s unclear what can be lacking should you merely began utilizing the cellphone with out it aside from the November safety replace. In keeping with Google, the construct quantity is similar for each telephones, and it ought to show SD1A.210817.036 or SD1A.210817.036.A8 for Verizon clients. In case your cellphone arrives early, then the replace won’t obtainable at first.

In keeping with our group, all of the overview models are working the identical construct current after the system installs its day-one replace, so any impressions you see right here or elsewhere are utilizing the identical software program. For a tool that have to be related to a community, this strategy isn’t shocking — it permits manufacturing to ramp up even because the launch software program is finalized.

The day-one replace installs after you full your system setup, and Google says it may take about 25 – 50 minutes to obtain and set up within the background. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Professional are scheduled to start out delivery on October twenty eighth, so first-hand experiences with the replace (and our evaluations of each telephones) aren’t distant.