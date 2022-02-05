The weekend’s best deals: Apple Watch Series 7, LG C1 OLED TV, and more



It’s the weekend, which means it’s time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a new low price on the 45mm version of the Apple Watch Series 7, which is currently down to $370 at various retailers. That’s about $40 off the average street price we’ve tracked in recent months and $60 off Apple’s MSRP. The discount only applies to certain colorways as of this writing, but it’s still decent savings for the top pick in our guide to the best smartwatches. If you’d prefer to pay a little bit less for a smaller version of the watch, note that the 41mm variant of the Series 7 is on sale for $349, which is $10 more than the lowest price we’ve tracked.

Elsewhere, our deals roundup also includes a new low price on LG’s near-universally well-reviewed C1 OLED TV, the 65-inch version of which is currently down to $1,650 at Amazon subsidiary Woot. That’s about $175 off its usual going rate over the past few months. While LG has already announced its OLED TV lineup for 2022 and promised improved peak brightness on the C1’s successor, we wouldn’t expect that model to reach this deal price until several months after launch. If you’re willing to buy last year’s models, now is typically a good time of year to snag a TV deal; this discount isn’t cheap by any means, but it’s a relatively good value for those interested in upgrading to the improved contrast of a quality OLED panel.

Beyond that, the Dealmaster has good prices on Fitbit’s Charge 5 activity tracker, SSDs from Samsung and WD, SanDisk microSD cards, the iPad Air, and several video games we like, including Hades, Psychonauts 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and more. You can check out our full curated list below.

Ars Technica may earn compensation for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.

Featured deals of the day

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) smartwatch for $370 ( $410 ) at Amazon, Walmart, Sam’s Club (41mm for $349 )

( ) at Amazon, Walmart, Sam’s Club (41mm for ) LG C1 (2021) 65-inch 4K OLED TV for $1,650 ( $1,825 ) at Woot

( ) at Woot Apple iPad Air (64GB) 10.9-inch tablet for $500 ( $565 ) at Amazon, Best Buy

( ) at Amazon, Best Buy Hades (Switch, PC) for $16 ( $20 ) at Nintendo eShop, Epic (also on Game Pass)

( ) at Nintendo eShop, Epic (also on Game Pass) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5, PS4) for $30 ( $40 ) at Target, Best Buy, PSN

( ) at Target, Best Buy, PSN Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker for $119 ( $160 ) at Amazon, Target, Best Buy

( ) at Amazon, Target, Best Buy Samsung 980 Pro (1TB NVMe) PCIe Gen 4 internal SSD for $150 ( $175 ) at Newegg (use code: EMCBP543 )

( ) at Newegg (use code: ) Aura Mason digital photo frame for $179 ( $195 ) at Aura Frames, Amazon ( Prime users only )

( ) at Aura Frames, Amazon ( ) SanDisk Ultra (400GB, U1) microSDXC card for $40 ( $47 ) at Amazon

( ) at Amazon Roku Streambar Pro 2.0-channel soundbar + 4K HDR media streamer for $150 ( $165 ) at Best Buy, Amazon, B&H

Electronics deals

SanDisk Extreme (1TB, V2) portable SSD for $100 ( $130 ) at Costco ( Costco members only )

( ) at Costco ( ) Kobo Clara HD 6-inch e-book reader for $89 ( $110 ) at Walmart, Kobo

( ) at Walmart, Kobo LG C1 (2021) 65-inch 4K OLED TV for $1,650 ( $1,825 ) at Woot

( ) at Woot Hisense U7G (2021) 55-inch 4K TV for $600 ( $650 ) at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

( ) at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart Samsung QN90A (2021) 55-inch 4K TV for $1,300 ( $1,500 ) at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

( ) at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart Roku Streambar Pro 2.0-channel soundbar + 4K HDR media streamer for $150 ( $165 ) at Best Buy, Amazon, B&H

( ) at Best Buy, Amazon, B&H Sonos Beam (Gen 1, refurb) smart soundbar for $259 ( $319 ) at Sonos

Video game deals

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) for $20 ( $25 ) at Walmart, Amazon, GameStop

( ) at Walmart, Amazon, GameStop Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5, PS4) for $30 ( $40 ) at Target, Best Buy, PSN

( ) at Target, Best Buy, PSN Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS5, PS4, PC) for $28 ( $35 ) at PSN, Epic

( ) at PSN, Epic Doom Eternal (PS4, Xbox, PC) for $20 ( $30 ) at Best Buy, Amazon, PSN (also on Game Pass)

( ) at Best Buy, Amazon, PSN (also on Game Pass) Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience (PS4) for $5 ( $15 ) at PSN (Xbox for $7 )

( ) at PSN (Xbox for ) Hotline Miami Collection (PS4) for $4 ( $15 ) at PSN

Laptop and desktop PC deals

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop (Ryzen 7 5800U, 13.3-inch 1080p, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for $900 ( $1,100 ) at HP

( ) at HP Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop (Core i5-1135G7, 14-inch 1080p, 8GB RAM, 256GB) for $700 ( $830 ) at Lenovo (use code: YOGAOFFER1 )

( ) at Lenovo (use code: ) Acer Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 laptop (Core i5-1135G7, 13.5-inch 2256×1504, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $499 ( $675 ) at Best Buy

( ) at Best Buy LG 32GP850-B 32-inch gaming monitor (2560×1440, 180 Hz, IPS, G-Sync, FreeSync) for $377 ( $500 ) at Amazon, B&H

( ) at Amazon, B&H WD Black SN750 SE (500GB NVMe) PCIe Gen 4 internal SSD for $50 ( $57 ) at Amazon, Walmart

( ) at Amazon, Walmart SK Hynix Gold P31 (1TB NVMe) PCIe Gen 3 internal SSD for $110 ( $130 ) at Amazon

( ) at Amazon Samsung 980 Pro (1TB NVMe) PCIe Gen 4 internal SSD for $150 ( $175 ) at Newegg (use code: EMCBP543 )

( ) at Newegg (use code: ) Samsung 980 Pro (2TB NVMe) PCIe Gen 4 internal SSD for $300 ( $345 ) at Amazon, Best Buy

Accessories and miscellaneous deals