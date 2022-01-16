The weekend’s best deals: HBO Max, new AirPods, Apple Watch Series 7, and more



It’s time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best deals we can find from around the web includes a rare discount on HBO Max subscriptions. Right now, new or lapsed subscribers to the video streaming service can take 20 percent off the cost of a monthly subscription, for up to 12 months in total. The deal applies to both the ad-supported and ad-free plans, bringing them down to $8 per month (from $10) and $12 per month (from $15), respectively. If you run the offer out for the full 12 months, it’ll result in a $24 discount for those who subscribe to the ad-supported tier, or a $36 discount for those who go for the ad-free option. The deal doesn’t lock you into subscribing for a set period of time, but note that, by default, the service will be set to auto-renew at the usual monthly price once your discounted period ends. The service’s offer page says this deal is for the US only and will last until January 25.

While the deal doesn’t apply to existing subscribers or HBO Max’s annual plans, this is still decent savings for those who were already thinking of giving the service a go. Warner Bros. doesn’t plan to release major films on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously going forward, but if you need something new to binge, the service still has a good amount of fare we like, from the latest Matrix film (until January 21, at least) to newer shows like The White Lotus, The Nevers, Hacks, and Succession. Classics like The Sopranos and Curb Your Enthusiasm are still there as well.

If you’re already overloaded with streaming services, though, our roundup has plenty more tech deals of note. The Apple Watch Series 7, our top smartwatch pick, is within $10 of the lowest price we’ve tracked, while Jabra’s Elite 75t, a pair of noise-canceling true wireless headphones we recommend, are within $5 of their all-time low. The newest Apple AirPods are back down to a low of $140 and could fit the bill for those who prefer a more open earbud design, while the PC version of 2021 Ars game of the year Psychonauts 2 is discounted to $36. We’ve also got discounts on Nintendo Switch games and accessories, Wacom drawing tablets, and iPhone screen protectors, among other gear. You can check out the full list below.

Ars Technica may earn compensation for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.

Featured deals of the day

Electronics deals

Tribit XSound Go portable Bluetooth speaker for $24 ( $36 ) at Amazon ( clip 25% coupon )

( ) at Amazon ( ) HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset for $60 ( $80 ) at Best Buy

( ) at Best Buy Apple Mac Mini (2020, Apple M1, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $600 ( $650 ) at Amazon (discount at cart)

( ) at Amazon (discount at cart) Lenovo Legion 7 (6th gen) gaming laptop (Ryzen 7 5800H, 16″ 2560×1600 165Hz, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 3070 8GB) for $1,500 ( $1,800 ) at Lenovo (use code: LEGIONDEALS15 )

( ) at Lenovo (use code: ) Samsung T7 (1TB) portable SSD for $115 ( $135 ) at Amazon, Best Buy

( ) at Amazon, Best Buy SK Hynix Gold P31 (2TB NVMe) PCIe Gen 3 SSD for $203 ( $245 ) at Amazon (clip 15% coupon)

Accessories and miscellaneous deals

Video game deals