This Raspberry Pi add-on allows you to management Lego robots

Raspberry Pi is releasing an add-on that may allow you to use a lot of its tiny, cheap computer systems to manage sure Lego robotic motors and sensors. The add-on known as the Construct HAT (HAT stands for {Hardware} Hooked up on High), and slotting it onto a Raspberry Pi’s GPIO pins will provide you with 4 ports that you should utilize to manage Lego Schooling’s SPIKE parts, which the HAT and its software program are specifically designed for. It’ll additionally connect with most different components that use an LPF2 connector, together with the parts from the Lego Mindstorms robotic inventor equipment.

There’s additionally a Python library (mainly a set of instructions you should utilize to manage the robotic) out there to go alongside the HAT, which can allow you to write software program to manage the robotic components you’ve received attached. Programing Lego’s SPIKE parts with Python isn’t a novel promoting characteristic from Raspberry Pi — the SPIKE equipment comes with a hub that helps connecting six units (in comparison with the Construct HAT’s 4) that may additionally retailer and run Python packages.

Including a Pi to a challenge offers you plenty of flexibility

Nonetheless, you’re going to get extra flexibility with a Raspberry Pi. You must program Lego’s hub utilizing a separate laptop or iPad, whereas the Construct HAT shall be hooked up to its personal laptop that you would be able to doubtless plug a keyboard, mouse, and monitor into, relying on which Raspberry Pi you’re utilizing. The SPIKE Hub additionally solely has LPF2 ports (although it has six, in comparison with the Construct HAT’s 4), whereas the Pi has GPIO pins that you should utilize to attach different units, electronics, and sensors. That provides you a ton of flexibility in what you may add to your robots. The Construct HAT additionally will allow you to management your motors and sensors at a decrease stage if that form of factor is your jam.

Raspberry Pi says that hooking the Construct HAT as much as an 8V energy provide with a barrel plug will let it present juice to each the Lego equipment linked to it and the Raspberry Pi itself. The corporate will promote a selected 48W energy provide to go together with it if you happen to don’t have one which’s succesful.

That is clearly a fairly area of interest product, however I’m glad it exists. In case your child or college students are enjoying round with Lego’s SPIKE robots however need to go deeper into programming and electronics modding, the Construct HAT could possibly be a great way to assist them do this with the motors and sensors you have already got. Plus, Raspberry Pi and Lego appear to be an ideal match for one another — each manufacturers have a form of DIY spirit and will make some fascinating tasks in the event that they find yourself doing extra work collectively.