TikTok is making it simpler for creators to reply their followers’ questions

TikTok has formally launched a brand new Q&A characteristic that’s designed to assist creators reply questions from their followers. It’s obtainable on each pre-recorded and dwell movies, and works by having viewers mark their remark as a query. Creators can then both reply questions through a textual content remark or video reply.

In dwell movies, presenters can choose questions from a devoted menu, after which select to spotlight them throughout dwell responses. In video replies, Q&A feedback could be added as stickers, which hyperlink again to the video the place the query was initially requested. A brand new part in a creator’s profile aggregates all their Q&As into one place in addition to serving as one other place for viewers to ask questions.

TikTok says the characteristic is on the market for Creator Accounts, which anybody can swap to through the “Handle account” choice in settings. “To activate Q&A, go to your settings and privateness web page, choose Creator, faucet Q&A and hit the “Activate Q&A” button to activate the characteristic,” the corporate says.

The Q&A characteristic was being examined earlier this 12 months as an opt-in characteristic to Creator Accounts with over 10,000 followers. Now, it’s obtainable worldwide to anybody who desires to opt-in.