TikTok is testing a brand new tipping characteristic for some creators

TikTok is experimenting with a brand new device that enables TikTok customers to tip some creators instantly on their profiles.

In response to a video of the information characteristic shared this week by TikTok creator Jera Bean, who observed the characteristic in-app and utilized for approval, any cash tipped to creators will go on to that particular person (which means TikTok received’t take a minimize).

A screenshot of the appliance display screen said that so as to qualify for the characteristic, accounts should be in good standing on the platform, have at the least 100,000 followers, meet an age requirement, and comply with TikTok’s suggestions phrases. If creators meet these standards, they’ll then apply for the device — although it is unclear whether or not everybody who applies will probably be permitted.

Based mostly on a follow-up video from the identical creator shared Thursday night, the appliance course of appears to maneuver pretty rapidly. Jera Bean’s account now shows a “suggestions” button that directs customers to a web page the place they’ll tip the creator $5, $10, $15, or a customized quantity of their selecting (minimal $1). Moreover, the platform permits tricks to be despatched anonymously.

“We’re all the time fascinated with new methods to carry worth to our neighborhood and enrich the TikTok expertise,” a spokesperson for the corporate instructed The Verge. TechCrunch reported the information earlier, citing Jera Bean’s preliminary video.

Customers should be 18 years or older to ship tricks to creators, nevertheless it doesn’t seem that customers have to really be following the account they’re tipping to make use of the characteristic. It’s, nonetheless, being examined on a restricted foundation in the interim. TikTok declined to touch upon how extensively out there the characteristic is to creators on its platform presently.