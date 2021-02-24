TikTok eliminated greater than 300,000 movies for election misinformation

TikTok eliminated over 340,000 movies within the US for breaking the platform’s guidelines on election misinformation, manipulation, or disinformation, in response to a Wednesday transparency report overlaying content material from the second half of final 12 months.

A number of months earlier than the 2020 presidential election, TikTok introduced that it might pair with fact-checking organizations as a part of a broader effort to fight election and COVID-19 misinformation. On the time of the announcement, TikTok was underneath immense stress by the Trump administration and lawmakers for its alleged ties to the Chinese language authorities. Microsoft and Oracle had been amongst among the corporations bidding for possession over TikTok from ByteDance, a Chinese language agency. A remaining deal between Oracle and TikTok remains to be on maintain.

“TikTok is a various, international neighborhood fueled by inventive expression. We work to keep up an atmosphere the place everybody feels protected to create, discover neighborhood, and be entertained,” Michael Beckerman, TikTok’s vice chairman and head of US public coverage, stated in an announcement Wednesday. “We’re dedicated to being clear about how we hold our platform protected, as a result of it helps construct belief and understanding with our neighborhood.”

Outdoors of the movies deleted for breaking election guidelines, TikTok introduced Wednesday that over 441,000 movies had been faraway from the platform’s advice algorithm, or the For You Web page, for spreading misinformation. Shortly earlier than the 2020 election, TikTok rolled out an election information powered by BallotReady, a voting data device. That information was obtainable on the Uncover web page, and election-related movies, hashtags, and political accounts. It was visited 18,000,000 occasions.

TikTok additionally eliminated 1,750,000 accounts used “for automation” all through the course of the 2020 US election. “Whereas it’s not identified if any of the accounts had been used particularly to amplify election associated content material, it was necessary to take away this set of accounts to guard the platform at this crucial time,” the transparency report reads.