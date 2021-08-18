At the moment’s greatest tech offers: Kindle Paperwhite, Logitech webcams, and extra

At the moment’s Dealmaster is headlined by a fantastic deal on Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite that brings the e-reader right down to $80. That matches the bottom value we have ever tracked.

Whereas an e-book reader is not precisely important for most individuals, we have lengthy really helpful the Paperwhite as a fantastic possibility for anybody in that market. It is nearly three years previous at this level—and we would not be stunned if Amazon gave it a refresh within the not-too-distant future—but it surely nonetheless provides a compact and comfy design, a side-lit, 6-inch, 300-pixels-per-inch show that’s crisp and means that you can learn in darker settings, and Amazon’s usually intensive catalog of e-book and audiobook content material. This mannequin additionally has Bluetooth audio help for listening to audiobooks from Audible, in addition to an IPX8 waterproof ranking, so it is secure to learn within the tub or pool.

You continue to must put up with adverts on the lock display and such until you pay a further one-time price, and in case you can stay with a lower-resolution show, Amazon’s base-level Kindle is a stable budget-friendly various that is presently on sale for $65. When you’d quite keep away from coming into Amazon’s locked-down platform altogether, Kobo’s Clara HD provides comparable {hardware}—minus the waterproofing and Bluetooth help—and is discounted to $100. When you go together with one among Amazon’s offers, although, word that each Kindle provides embrace a three-month trial of the Kindle Limitless service, which gives an on-demand number of books for one month-to-month price.

In addition to these e-reader reductions, our offers roundup contains a few stable costs on Logitech’s C920S HD Professional and C922x Professional Stream webcams, that are presently right down to $60 and $65, respectively. We have examined each and really helpful the previous in previous shopping for guides, however every machine provides clear 1080p video and a easy setup course of. The principle distinction between the 2 is that the C922x can document as much as 60 frames per second (albeit in 720p), which makes it a bit higher suited to streaming. The C920S, in the meantime, features a built-in “privateness shutter” for once you’re off calls. Neither of those costs is the bottom we have ever seen, however they do match the perfect we have seen within the final yr, as the consequences of the pandemic have considerably constrained webcam inventory and inflated costs over the previous a number of months.

The Dealmaster has loads extra to share, although, together with a superb value on Apple’s AirPods Professional, a one-day sale on standing desks and associated equipment, a pleasant drop on an inexpensive Bluetooth speaker we like, and offers on 4K streaming gamers from Roku and Nvidia, amongst different provides. You could find our full curated number of reductions beneath.

Word: Ars Technica could earn compensation for gross sales from hyperlinks on this submit by means of affiliate applications.

Commercial

Featured offers of the day

Electronics offers

Apple AirPods Professional true wi-fi noise-canceling earphones for $179.99 at Amazon and Walmart (usually $200).

at Amazon and Walmart (usually $200). Apple Watch SE (40mm) for $249 at Amazon, Goal, and Walmart (usually $269).

at Amazon, Goal, and Walmart (usually $269). Apple iPad Air (64GB, 2020) 10.9-inch pill for $499.99 at Amazon, Goal, and Finest Purchase (256GB mannequin for $650 —usually $545).

at Amazon, Goal, and Finest Purchase (256GB mannequin for —usually $545). Apple MacBook Air (2020) laptop computer—Apple M1, 13.3-inch, 2560×1600, 8GB RAM (soldered), 256GB SSD for $899 at Amazon, Finest Purchase, and B&H (usually $960).

at Amazon, Finest Purchase, and B&H (usually $960). Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, adverts) 6-inch e-book reader + Kindle Limitless 3-month membership for $79.99 at Amazon (usually $130).

at Amazon (usually $130). Amazon Kindle (8GB, adverts) 6-inch e-book reader + Kindle Limitless 3-month membership for $64.99 at Amazon (usually $85).

at Amazon (usually $85). Kobo Clara HD (8GB) 6-inch e-book reader for $99.99 at Walmart and Kobo (usually $120).

TV and residential leisure offers

Good house machine offers

Online game offers

Persona 5 Royal (PS4) for $26.99 at PlayStation Retailer (bodily copy for $30 at Amazon—usually $45).

at PlayStation Retailer (bodily copy for at Amazon—usually $45). The Final of Us Half II (PS4) for $19.98 at Amazon, eBay, Finest Purchase, and GameStop (usually $30).

at Amazon, eBay, Finest Purchase, and GameStop (usually $30). Returnal (PS5) for $49.99 at Amazon, Goal, Finest Purchase, and GameStop (usually $65).

at Amazon, Goal, Finest Purchase, and GameStop (usually $65). Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) for $29.99 at Goal, Finest Purchase, and GameStop (usually $40).

at Goal, Finest Purchase, and GameStop (usually $40). Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Bundle (PS4) for $19.99 at GameStop (usually $30).

at GameStop (usually $30). It Takes Two (PS4, Xbox) for $24.99 at Amazon (usually $30).

at Amazon (usually $30). Scarlet Nexus (Xbox, PS4) for $35.99 at Microsoft and PlayStation Retailer (XBL Gold solely—usually $55).

Gaming offers

Nintendo Swap Professional Controller for $59 at Amazon, GameStop, and Walmart (low cost seen in cart—usually $65).

at Amazon, GameStop, and Walmart (low cost seen in cart—usually $65). Sony DualShock 4 Again Button Attachment for PS4, PC, iOS, and Android for $14.99 at Goal, Finest Purchase, and GameStop (not suitable with PS5 video games—usually $20).

at Goal, Finest Purchase, and GameStop (not suitable with PS5 video games—usually $20). Microsoft Xbox Wi-fi Controller (Carbon Black) for Xbox, PC, iOS, and Android for $49.99 at Microsoft and Amazon (usually $55).

at Microsoft and Amazon (usually $55). PlayStation HD Digicam 1080p digital camera for PlayStation 5 for $39.99 at Amazon, Goal, Walmart, and B&H (usually $58).

at Amazon, Goal, Walmart, and B&H (usually $58). Xbox Sport Cross for PC 3-month membership for $24.29 at Amazon (usually $30).

at Amazon (usually $30). HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset for $66.99 at GameStop (usually $85).

at GameStop (usually $85). Cube Forge board recreation for $23.80 at Amazon (usually $29).

Equipment and miscellaneous offers