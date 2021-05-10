High 10 trending telephones of week 18

Xiaomi remains to be the dominant maker in our trending chart in week 18, though the order of the telephones has shifted considerably.

It is Redmi Notice 10 Professional that took the lead this time, adopted by the non-Professional Redmi Notice 10 and the Poco X3 Professional.

Final week’s chief, the Redmi K40 Gamin is all the way down to fourth forward of the Poco F3.

The quartet of Samsung telephones retains formation with the Galaxy A72 forward of the A52 5G, S21 Extremely and the vanilla A52. Solely this time they’ve every gained a place and occupy positions sixth by ninth.

The large loser is the Mi 11 Extremely flagship that spend a number of weeks on the high earlier than plummeting over the previous fourteen days and it now finds itself on the foot of the chart. Curiously nonetheless, this time we have now the very same 10 telephones as final week, with no newcomers or relegations.



