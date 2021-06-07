High 10 trending telephones of week 22

Xiaomi retains its place because the dominant maker in our database for yet one more week, manufacturing six of the tenth hottest smartphones in our trending chart.

We’ve the very same podium as final week with the Redmi Be aware 10 Professional forward of the Redmi Be aware 10 and the Poco M3 Professional.

A pair extra Poco-branded telephones observe with the X3 Professional and the F3. It is solely then that we get tot he first non-Xiaomi telephones – the Samsung Galaxy S21 Extremely is sitting in sixth, forward of its A52 sibling.

The newly introduced Realme X7 Max took eight as two yet-to-be-unveled telephones full the chart. The OnePlus Nord CE simply edged and the Poco X3 GT are but to be totally introduced, however they’re clearly already getting folks’s consideration.



