Transcend launches ESD310C USB SSD

Stable state drives make fantastic inner boot drives for computer systems, however they’re nice choices for exterior storage too. Not solely are they smaller than mechanical arduous disk drives, however they use much less energy and are a lot faster as nicely. Fairly frankly, if you’re somebody that should transport information on a transportable drive, you would be loopy to nonetheless use a HDD with transferring components.

Right this moment, Transcend unveils its newest moveable stable state drive. Known as “ESD310C,” this diminutive drive has the shape issue of a flash drive. Making it extremely versatile, it has each USB-C and USB-A connectors, which means it’s appropriate with most computer systems and gadgets.

“ESD310C is designed to adjust to a switch fee of as much as 10Gbps, delivering learn/write speeds of as much as 1050/950MB/s. The built-in SLC Cache know-how permits for quicker write speeds to retailer giant quantities of multimedia recordsdata. The ESD310C is in-built a light-weight but sturdy aluminum case, which supplies superior warmth dissipation and glorious safety for saved information. Extra importantly, the highly effective ECC performance permits larger information stability, guaranteeing that your information is at all times protected and safe,” says Transcend.

The corporate provides, “The ESD310C comes with each USB Kind-A and reversible Kind-C connectors, to help numerous gadgets akin to laptops, desktops, tablets, smartphones, and gaming consoles. Weighing at solely 11 grams, ESD310C could also be tiny, however is a behemoth of a machine — capable of carry an astonishing 1TB of information, together with 4K movies, full HD images, and gaming recordsdata. With such a transportable design, you possibly can take a complete multimedia library with you on the go.”

Transcend shares specs under.

Dimensions: 71.3 mm x 20 mm x 7.8 mm

Weight: 11 g

Shade: Black

Interface: USB Kind-A/USB Kind-C

Connection Interface: 10Gbps

Flash Kind: 3D NAND flash

Capability: 256GB/512GB/1TB

Working Temperature: 0°C (32°F) ~ 60°C (140°F)

Working Voltage: 5V±5%

Learn Pace: as much as 1050 MB/s

Write Pace: as much as 950 MB/s

Whereas the Transcend ESD310C SSD shouldn’t be but out there on the market, it ought to present up right here very quickly. Value is a thriller for now, however like Transcend’s different merchandise, it needs to be fairly priced. What we do know for positive, nevertheless, is it will likely be supplied in three capacities — 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

