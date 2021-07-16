Twitter provides captions to voice tweets greater than a 12 months after they first launched

Twitter is now rolling out captions for voice tweets, the company announced Thursday. Twitter first launched voice tweets in June 2020, however they have been shortly criticized on the time by accessibility advocates for not having captions.

Now, whenever you make a voice tweet (one thing you possibly can solely do on the iOS app proper now), captions can be robotically generated in supported languages, that are English, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, Arabic, Hindi, French, Indonesian, Korean, and Italian.

To see the captions on a tweet, you possibly can click on or faucet the CC icon within the top-right nook of the voice tweet window. Captions solely seem on new voice tweets, Twitter tells The Verge, so that you received’t see them on older ones.

Beneath is a screenshot of what the captions and the CC icon seem like on the net, taken from a voice tweet that I made whereas writing this text:

You can too attempt to take heed to my voice tweet here and observe together with the captions, although I’ll warn you that my tweets ultimately auto delete. Should you’re studying this text a short while after it was revealed, the voice tweet could be gone.

When voice tweets launched, it additionally got here to mild that there wasn’t a devoted group at Twitter for accessibility on the time — as an alternative, staff needed to volunteer their very own time for accessibility work. The corporate has since mounted that, saying that it had fashioned groups to focus on accessibility in September.

“As a part of our ongoing work to make Twitter accessible for everybody, we’re rolling out automated captions for Voice Tweets to iOS,” Twitter’s head of world accessibility Gurpreet Kaur mentioned in a press release. “Although it’s nonetheless early and we all know it received’t be good at first, it’s one among many steps we’re taking to increase and strengthen accessibility throughout our service, and we sit up for persevering with our journey to create a really inclusive service.”

Twitter additionally presents captions in Twitter Areas, its Clubhouse-like social audio rooms.