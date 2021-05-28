Twitter’s App Retailer Itemizing Reveals ‘Twitter Blue’ Subscription Service for $2.99 Per Month

Photograph : Alastair Pike / AFP ( Getty Photographs )

Twitter could have unintentionally spilled the beans on its rumored subscription service Twitter Blue because of an replace to its App Retailer itemizing. As you possibly can see within the screenshot beneath, “Twitter Blue” is now listed as Twitter’s sole in-app buy for $2.99 per 30 days, although the function doesn’t appear to be absolutely enabled but.

The replace was first noticed on Thursday by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who by way of reverse engineering has uncovered a number of particulars about Twitter’s upcoming subscription service and what precisely that $2.99 a month will get you. In keeping with screenshots she shared, paid subscribers will get an “undo tweet” function, customization choices for shade themes and app icons, and entry to “reader mode,” which ostensibly converts winding Twitter threads into easy-to-read textual content. Previously, she additionally discovered proof that Twitter Blue could let customers create bookmark collections.

“For testing, I’ve turn out to be the primary paying Twitter Blue buyer,” Wong tweeted on Thursday.

G/O Media could get a fee

A Twitter spokesperson declined to touch upon the matter.

Earlier this month, Wong reported that Twitter seems to be engaged on a tiered subscription mannequin. On the time, she speculated that higher-priced tiers may unlock extra paid options and a extra clutter-free, premium expertise for customers.

In fact, I’ve to incorporate the disclaimer that Twitter hasn’t formally confirmed any of those particulars at the moment. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey instructed Insider final yr that it’s within the “very, very early phases” of exploring a subscription mannequin, however the firm has remained quiet about pricing or what particular options could also be included. When Twitter acquired Scroll, a paid subscription service that removes advertisements on collaborating web sites, earlier this month, it additionally introduced plans to enter a non-public beta because it integrates “a broader Twitter subscription later within the yr.”

Technically even the identify “Twitter Blue” stays hypothesis, however this up to date App Retailer itemizing is the closest factor to affirmation that we’ve seen but.

Have any of those leaked options bought you on shopping for a subscription for the chicken website? Tell us within the feedback. Personally, I’m not satisfied. I’m fairly certain I may take these three bucks a month and spend it on one thing considerably extra useful for my psychological well being like, say, these little squishy guys. Or sweet. Yeah, no, sweet sounds significantly better.