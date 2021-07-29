U.S. Olympic Pole Vaulter Sam Kendricks Contaminated With Covid-19

Sam Kendricks celebrates after the the lads’s pole vault ultimate on the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on Oct. 1, 2019. Photograph : Hassan Ammar ( AP )

U.S. pole vaulter Sam Kendricks examined constructive for covid-19 on the Olympic Video games in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, in accordance with the Twitter account of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. Kendricks, who holds the U.S. file for pole vaulting, reportedly has no signs however has been compelled to withdraw from the Video games and enter lodge quarantine in Tokyo.

“We’re saddened to substantiate that Sam Kendricks examined constructive for COVID-19 and won’t compete within the Olympic Video games Tokyo 2020,” the committee tweeted early Thursday, U.S. time.

“In alignment with native guidelines and protocols, he has been transferred to a lodge to be positioned in isolation and is being supported by the USATF and USOPC employees,” the Twitter account continued.

“Sam is an unimaginable and completed member of Workforce USA and his presence will likely be missed. Out of respect for his privateness, we can’t present extra info right now.”

Athletes from different nations that had been coaching in the identical Tokyo services as Kendricks at the moment are in self-isolation as they await their very own checks. At the least 63 members from the Australian observe and discipline crew are presently ready of their lodge rooms as a result of they’ve been labeled as shut contact of Kendricks, in accordance with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Members of Australia’s observe and discipline crew on the Tokyo Olympic Video games are isolating of their rooms as a precautionary measure following information of a COVID constructive discovering with a member of the US observe and discipline crew,” the Australian Olympic Committee advised the Sydney Morning Herald on Thursday.

“Members of the Australian observe and discipline crew at the moment are present process testing procedures consistent with Australian Olympic crew protocols.”

Curiously, Kendricks’ father and co-coach posted after which deleted an Instagram put up that confirmed his son’s covid-19 prognosis. It’s not instantly clear why the put up was deleted.

“Right now in Tokyo, officers knowledgeable Sam that his every day take a look at for Cov 19 was constructive, So he’s out of the competitors. He feels tremendous and has no signs. Love you son. See you quickly. #rancho_olympia #polevaulting” the Instagram put up from father and coach Scott Kendricks mentioned, in accordance with NBC Information.

The 28-year-old Kendricks gained a bronze medal on the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and was thought-about a contender for the gold medal at this yr’s Olympic Video games.

Kendricks is at the very least the third member of the American crew to check constructive for covid-19 since arriving in Japan, together with seashore volleyball participant Taylor Crabb and girls’s gymnastics alternate Kara Eaker, in accordance with USA Today. Other American athletes didn’t even make it to Tokyo before needing to drop out from the Olympic Games because they tested positive to the coronavirus at home.

Japan is struggling with a surge of covid-19 infections, with its medical system at a breaking point, according to local health authorities. But political leaders were adamant that the Games, already delayed from 2020, continue even though the pandemic is far from over in most of the world.

Japan recorded 4,699 cases of covid-19 on Wednesday and 18 deaths. The U.S. reported 84,735 new cases and 273 deaths from the disease.

The pole vaulting competitions start on Saturday morning Tokyo time, Friday night ET, which is particularly bad timing for the athletes who are considered close contacts of Kendricks. It’s not yet clear whether athletes who had contact with Kendricks will be allowed to compete anytime soon.