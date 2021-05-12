Upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset performs higher than the Snapdragon 768G

MediaTek’s Dimensity line of 5G succesful chipsets is about to broaden much more. The corporate has already introduced its prime of the road Dimensity 1200 and Dimensity 1100 for 2021, so the upcoming chip can be decrease down, decidedly within the mid-range house.

It is tentatively referred to as Dimensity 900, and is supposed to succeed the Dimensity 820. Based on a brand new rumor out of China, the Dimensity 900 (mannequin quantity MT6877) has outperformed Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 768G chipset within the AnTuTu benchmark, scoring about 480,000, in comparison with 440,000. The Dimensity 820 additionally scores about 440,000, so we’re taking a look at round at 10% enchancment general in efficiency in comparison with the 900’s predecessor.

Not nice, however undoubtedly not dangerous both. From the Qualcomm mid-range 5G-enabled chip steady, solely the brand new Snapdragon 780G handily beats the upcoming MediaTek chip, scoring round 540,000 in the identical benchmark.

We have gotten used to Dimensity three-number chipsets powering extraordinarily reasonably priced units, at the very least in comparison with their Snapdragon-endowed counterparts, and we do not see any motive for this to vary with the launch of the Dimensity 900. Hopefully the brand new SoC will get official quickly.

