Venmo now enables you to make your mates checklist non-public

Venmo has added new privateness controls for good friend lists following a jaw-dropping incident the place BuzzFeed Information was capable of observe down President Joe Biden’s Venmo account due to the app’s leaky privateness protocols. App researcher Jane Manchun Wong found earlier on Friday that Venmo was engaged on the brand new controls.

“We’re constantly evolving and strengthening the Venmo platform for all of our prospects. As a part of these ongoing efforts, we’re enhancing our in-app controls offering prospects an choice to pick out a public, friends-only, or non-public setting for his or her pals checklist,” a Venmo spokesperson stated in a press release to The Verge.

To seek out the brand new controls, faucet the hamburger icon whereas on the principle feed, then faucet “Settings,” “Privateness,” after which “Pals Listing.” The Pals Listing menu appeared for me and one other Verge staffer whereas I used to be writing this text, so if it hasn’t rolled out to you simply but, sit tight.

Within the new menu, you may choose in order for you your mates checklist to be public, seen to pals, or non-public. You may also toggle whether or not or not you need to seem in others customers’ pals checklist.

The brand new toggles repair a serious privateness gap in Venmo that has been recognized for years: there beforehand was no option to maintain your checklist of Venmo contacts non-public, that means that you can see the contact checklist of some other consumer on the platform. The outlet was unhealthy sufficient that following a quick point out of Biden utilizing Venmo in a latest New York Occasions profile, BuzzFeed Information was capable of observe down the president’s account in lower than 10 minutes. The publication additionally discovered the accounts for a lot of in his internal circle.

Whilst you’re in your privateness settings, I’d additionally suggest setting your Venmo feed to non-public.

Correction: Clarified that Venmo’s earlier good friend settings included a privateness flaw, not a safety flaw.