Vivaldi 6 gives Workspaces for higher tab group, provides customized icons to Themes

Vivaldi Applied sciences has unveiled Vivaldi 6.0 for Home windows, Mac, Linux and Android, a serious new launch of its customizable net browser.

Model 6.0 lands with two heavyweight new options: a further layer of tab group referred to as Workspaces, and help for customized icons on the browser toolbar.

Workspaces are instantly seen on launching the up to date model of Vivaldi. They permit customers to separate out tabs in accordance with customized classes, comparable to work or private. Click on Workspaces adopted by the New Workspace button to get began.

As soon as two or extra workspaces have been created, switching between them is so simple as clicking the workspace identify to the left of the tab bar or utilizing Ctrl + Shift + quantity key shortcuts. Customers may also go on to tabs in different workspaces through the principle ‘Vivaldi > Window > Different Workspaces and Tabs’ menu.

Inside every workspace, customers can nonetheless benefit from different tab-grouping instruments, together with Tab Stacks and Tab Tiling — Vivaldi encourages customers to consider every workspace as like a digital Home windows desktop.

Every workspace is allotted a random icon when created — merely click on this to vary it to one thing extra appropriate. Workspaces will also be hibernated (right-click an inactive workspace and select ‘Hibernate Tabs’) to cut back reminiscence utilization as your assortment of open tabs grows.

For individuals who haven’t any want of the function, head over to Settings > Tabs and uncheck ‘Present Workspaces in Tab Bar’ below Tab Show to take away them from view.

Vivaldi 6.0 additionally introduces a brand new Customized Icons function, which works at the side of Themes. Customers can trawl the Themes Gallery searching for themes that include their very own icon units, comparable to Win95, Hand Drawn and Surf, or add their very own customized units from scratch.

To do that, navigate to Settings > Themes and click on ‘New Theme…’ to create a brand new theme primarily based on the at the moment chosen one to open the Theme Editor. From right here, choose Icons, decide an present icon from the handfuls on provide, then click on on the prevailing preview to import an icon from a picture file that may match on a 28×28 canvas.

Elsewhere, Vivaldi 6.0’s Mail part provides help for dragging and dropping emails between folders to shortly reorganize them, plus change their state (for instance, by dragging a mail over a label or flag). There are additionally numerous bug fixes, that are listed intimately within the full changelog beneath the official weblog announcement.

Android enhancements



The Android model will get its personal assortment of latest options and tweaks, together with help for two-level Tab Stacks, a extra configurable tab bar, Handle Bar swipe-down gesture for accessing the Tab Switcher, and auto-focus on the Handle Discipline when opening a brand new tab to hurry up URL entry. See the official weblog publish for extra particulars and an entire changelog.

Vivaldi 6.0 is accessible now as a freeware obtain for Home windows, Mac, Linux and Android.