vivo and nubia flagships each get licensed at 3C

The Chinese language Obligatory Certification (CCC or 3C) web site has revealed two extra flagships are on their manner. One in all them is a vivo V2145A, most likely the vivo X70 Professional+, whereas the opposite is NX669J-S by nubia, doubtless the Crimson Magic 6S Professional.

We’re fairly assured the brand new vivo telephone is the very best tier of the upcoming X70 lineup since it’s licensed with 66W – the predecessor X60 Professional+ has simply 55W, whereas the iQOO lineup has already been introduced earlier this month.

We utilized the same logic for the Crimson Magic 6S Professional as properly – CCC has licensed the telephone with 120W charging speeds, that are the identical as on the Crimson Magic 6 Professional. The principle distinction between the predecessor and the upcoming telephone goes to have an upgraded chipset – Snapdragon 888 Plus.

In spite of everything, nubia has already carried out this two years in the past with the Crimson Magic 3 sequence and the Crimson Magic 3S the place the only enchancment was the marginally sooner chipset.

Supply (in Chinese language) | Through