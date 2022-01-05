Vivo launches ‘color-changing’ V23 Pro with dual-camera notch

Vivo has announced the V23 and V23 Pro, the latest phones in the company’s mainstream V series that sells a ton in India and other Asian countries.

The most unusual feature is the Sunshine Gold model’s ‘color-changing’ exterior that apparently shifts colors completely when exposed to sunlight. Vivo says the material took two years to research and develop; if you leave it in the sun for about thirty seconds, the phone will turn to blue-green before gradually returning back to the original gold.

The other standout feature is the display’s notch that houses two selfie cameras, a 50-megapixel main unit and an 8-megapixel ultrawide on both phones. The selfie camera system also supports eye-based autofocus. The V23 Pro has a 108-megapixel main camera on the back while the V23’s is 64 megapixels; both are joined by 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel macro sensors.

The V23 Pro’s screen is a 6.56-inch 90Hz 1080p OLED panel with curved edges. The V23, however, has a flat 6.44-inch 90Hz 1080p panel, and the sides of the phone itself are also flat, similar to an iPhone 12 or 13. The other main difference between the two phones is the processor — the V23 has a MediaTek Dimensity 920, while the V23 Pro has a Dimensity 1200.

In India, the V23 will sell for Rs. 29,990 (~$400) for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or Rs. 34,990 (~$470) for 12GB/256GB. The V23 Pro costs Rs. 38,990 (~$520) for 8GB/128GB and Rs. 43,990 (~$590) for 12GB/256GB. The phones are also launching in countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, and will come to other markets in APAC, the Middle East, and Europe “over the next few months.”