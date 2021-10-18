vivo S10e goes official with 6.4-inch AMOLED, Dimensity 900 chip

With out a lot fanfare, vivo launched its S10e midranger in China. The telephone packs a 6.4-inch AMOLED show with FHD+ decision and a waterdrop notch for its 32MP selfie cam.

It is available in three colours – White Gradient, Haze Blue and Glaze Black. The telephone is listed as simply 7.59 mm thick and 175 grams in weight.











vivo S10e in White Gradient, Haze Blue and Glaze Black (photographs: vivo)

MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 chipset sits on the helm aided by 8GB RAM and 128 or 256GB storage. The again homes a 64MP essential cam subsequent to an 8MP ultrawide snapper and a 2MP depth cam. You additionally get a 4,000 mAh battery with 44W quick charging whereas the software program division is roofed by vivo’s OriginOS on high of Android 11.

Pricing for the 8/128GB trim begins at CNY 2,399 ($373) whereas the 8/256GB mannequin will set consumers again CNY 2,599 ($404). Early bookings in China begin on October 20.