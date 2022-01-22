vivo Y21A goes official with Helio P22 SoC and 5,000 mAh battery

vivo’s been busy this month expanding its product portfolio in India as the company launched five smartphones in the Asian country – V23, V23 Pro, Y21T, Y33T, and Y21e. But vivo’s not done yet as the phone maker introduced one more handset in India, dubbed vivo Y21A – successor to the Y20A announced in India in December 2020.

However, the vivo Y21A isn’t an entirely new smartphone. Just like the Y33T is a version of the Y21T with a few different specs, the Y21A shares its design and most of the specs with the Y21e.









vivo Y21e • vivo Y21A

For starters, the Y21e came with the Snapdragon 680 SoC while the Y21A has the Helio P22 chip at the helm. Besides, the smartphone boots Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 instead of Funtouch OS 12 but has more RAM onboard (4GB + 1GB virtual vs. 3GB + 0.5GB virtual).

Another difference between the Y21e and Y21A is that the former features an 8MP selfie camera with an f/1.8 aperture while the latter has one with an f/2.0 aperture.

The rest of the specs remain the same, meaning you get a 6.51″ HD+ LCD, dual camera (13MP primary + 2MP macro) on the rear, 64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), side-mounted fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, and 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging.

The vivo Y21A comes in Midnight Blue and Diamond Glow colors and is already listed on vivo India’s official website, but the company hasn’t shared its pricing and availability details yet.

