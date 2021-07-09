vivo Y53s 4G introduced with Helio G80 and 64MP triple digicam

vivo launched the Y53s 5G final month, and immediately, the corporate introduced its 4G counterpart, however it is not only a 4G variant of the Y53s for the reason that two smartphones have completely different specs sheets.

For starters, the vivo Y53s 4G is powered by the Helio G80 SoC, whereas the 5G mannequin has a Snapdragon 480 chip on the helm. Furthermore, the selfie shooter has acquired a megapixel bump – up from 8MP to 16MP – and the 64MP main and 2MP macro cameras on the rear are actually joined by a 2MP depth sensor.

The display refresh fee has been diminished from 90Hz to 60Hz, however the battery charging pace has elevated from 18W to 33W. On the software program entrance, the smartphone runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 as a substitute of OriginOS for the reason that latter is at the moment China-exclusive.

The remainder of the options on the Y53s 4G stay the identical because the 5G mannequin’s, which means you get a 6.58″ FullHD+ LCD, 8GB (+ 3GB digital) RAM, 128GB storage, and 5,000 mAh battery.

The vivo Y53s 4G additionally comes with a USB-C port, a devoted microSD card slot, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader marketed to unlock the smartphone in 0.24 seconds.









vivo Y53s 4G

The Y53s 4G is obtainable in Blue Purple and Black Inexperienced colours and will probably be offered in Vietnam for VND6,990,000 ($305/€255).

