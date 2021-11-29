Gadget

vivo Y55s 5G specs and design leaked by China Telecom

By Micash
China Telecom has revealed an in depth an early have a look at the upcoming vivo Y55s 5G. The cellphone’s design and specs had been uploaded on the telecom’s database prematurely revealing a decently spec’d 5G midranger. Y55s 5G packs a 6.58-inch FHD+ show with a waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie cam



vivo Y55s 5G in Mirror Lake Blue
The listed dimensions are available at 163.87 x 75.33 x 9.17mm. There’s a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset on the helm paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The again homes two cameras with a 50MP essential sensor and a 2MP auxiliary module. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner built-in within the energy button whereas the underside homes the USB-C and headphone ports.

vivo Y55s 5G shall be obtainable in Ceramic Black, Mirror Lake Blue, and Cherry Pink Meteor colours. It’s anticipated to go official on December 4 in China with a retail of CNY 1,899 ($298).

