VW Group’s 10-year plan: A single EV platform throughout all its manufacturers

On Tuesday, Volkswagen Group revealed its new technique for the approaching decade. Below the tagline “New Auto,” VW Group CEO Herbert Diess laid out how the corporate plans to extend profitability and streamline its operations by introducing a single battery electrical car (BEV) platform throughout all of the group’s manufacturers.

By 2030, VW says that it’s going to earn more money promoting EVs than automobiles with inner combustion engines, and it expects mobility providers and software program to make vital contributions to the bottomline by then.

One platform to rule all of them

VW Group has been one of the profitable pioneers of utilizing versatile architectures throughout a number of manufacturers to construct a various array of automobiles. At present, there are 4 inner combustion platforms (MQB, MLB, MSB, and MMB) and one BEV platform (MEB), with a second BEV platform referred to as PPE coming on-line subsequent yr. MEB is for the amount manufacturers VW, Seat, and Skoda, and PPE can be utilized by Audi and Porsche (and doubtless Bentley).

In 2026, VW Group will introduce its Scalable Techniques Platform (SSP). Diess says that SSP will scale for automobiles from 85 to 850 kW (114 to 1,140 hp)—all the pieces from small metropolis vehicles to supercars. (The current off-loading of Bugatti to EV specialists Rimac means that Bugatti will not use SSP, however we anticipate Lamborghini will.) VW initiatives that SSP can be used to construct greater than 40 million EVs over the platform’s life cycle, and like with MEB, the corporate will license the platform to different automakers.

VW Group is spending $945 million (€800 million) for a brand new analysis and improvement facility in Wolfsburg, Germany, to enhance its platform design capabilities, a part of an $86.3 billion (€73 billion) funding in R&D between now and 2025.

“Introducing the SSP means leveraging our strengths in platform administration and constructing on our capabilities to maximise synergies throughout segments and types. In the long term, our SSP will considerably cut back complexity in mechatronics,” mentioned Audi CEO Markus Duesmann. “Thereby, it’s not solely a central premise to decrease CAPEX, R&D, and unit prices in comparison with MEB and PPE and to allow the Group to achieve its monetary targets. It significantly is the enabler to handle future challenges in car improvement, as vehicles change into an increasing number of software-oriented.”

Batteries and charging

By the top of the last decade, VW plans to have six massive battery factories operational in Europe, with an annual manufacturing capability of 240 GWh. The primary of those is a three way partnership in Sweden with Northvolt that is because of start producing cells in 2023.

On Monday, VW signed an settlement with the Chinese language firm Gotion Excessive-Tech to make cells at a web site in Salzgitter, Germany, in 2025. (VW and Gotion will even work on a unified cell design for quantity manufacturing in China.) VW’s third battery plant can be in Spain, the place the corporate plans to pay attention the manufacturing of smaller BEVs from 2025. VW says it is going to set up a managed provide chain for batteries to help in sustainability and hold prices down.

“A Volkswagen-controlled battery provide chain will allow us to have authority over the most important value block, provide the most effective and most sustainable batteries to our prospects, and safe BEV success. BEVs will change into cell energy banks that may be totally built-in within the power grid by way of bi-directional charging. This can allow us to generate extra income from participation within the power market by 2030,” mentioned Thomas Schmall, CEO of VW Group parts.

On the infrastructure aspect of issues, VW says that Electrify America will increase to 1,800 places by 2025 and have a complete of 10,000 DC quick chargers. Electrify America is reportedly searching for a $1 billion funding as a part of that growth, along with the $2 billion that VW is required to put money into the corporate as a part of the dieselgate settlement. VW Group plans to put in 18,000 DC quick chargers in Europe and 17,000 in China.

CARAID

As we have now beforehand reported, VW Group has massive plans for creating software program internally versus outsourcing it to suppliers.

Initially referred to as Automobile Software program, the brand new division is now generally known as CARAID, and it is at the moment engaged on three completely different software program platforms. E3 1.1 is for MEB automobiles, and E3 1.2 can be launched with PPE (along with a brand new infotainment system) in 2023. And in 2025, a brand new software program stack referred to as “E3 2.0″ can be used throughout the group’s automobiles. Diess mentioned that by 2030, 60 % of VW Group automobiles will use CARIAD’s software program stack. VW can also be constructing out its personal automotive cloud platform with a gaggle primarily based in Seattle, Washington.

One side of E3 2.0 is help for geofenced autonomous driving. VW plans to introduce its first industrial autonomous ride-hailing mobility service in Europe in 2025, adopted by the US, working with Argo AI on the autonomous driving system.