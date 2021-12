It’s July, 2010, and I’m on a aircraft discovering Janelle Monáe. She is an up-and-coming performer, and I’m a 19-year-old faculty scholar studying about her on io9. It’s October 4, 2019. I’m overlaying New York Comedian Con with the remainder of io9, and I’m afraid that folks is not going to perceive what racism truly is as…

Learn extra…

Source link