Watch the primary trailer for the Star Wars: Visions anime anthology

At an Anime Expo Lite panel, LucasFilm revealed the very first take a look at Star Wars: Visions, an upcoming anthology of brief anime movies set in a galaxy far, distant. The sneak peek featured an enormous vary of visible types and concepts, with shorts that featured, amongst many different issues, a rock opera, a chibi Boba Fett, droids in straw hats, a twin Star Destroyer, and far more.

“We actually needed to provide these creators a large artistic start to discover the Star Wars galaxy,” LucasFilm government producer James Waugh mentioned in the course of the panel. “We needed this to be as genuine as attainable to the studios and the creators. The thought was, that is their imaginative and prescient, riffing off the entire components of the Star Wars galaxy that impressed them.”

The shorts introduced on the occasion, and the studios engaged on them, embrace:

The Duel by Kamikaze Douga (Batman Ninja)

Lop & Ocho by Geno Studio (Golden Kamuy)

Tatooine Rhapsody by Studio Colorido (A Whisker Away)

The Twins and The Elder by Set off (Kill La Kill)

The Village Bride by Kinema Citrus (Tokyo Magnitude 8.0)

Akakiri and T0-B1 by Science Saru (Japan Sinks)

The Ninth Jedi by Manufacturing IG (Ghost within the Shell)

Visions was first introduced final December, and is described as “an unique collection of animated brief movies” that “celebrates the Star Wars galaxy by means of the lens of the world’s greatest Japanese anime creators.” The anthology will probably be obtainable on Disney Plus when it premieres on September twenty second.

Anime has turn into a giant focus for streaming providers, with each Netflix and Amazon Prime snapping up big-name titles. Visions will mark the primary main anime collection to debut on Disney Plus. That mentioned, fan tasks have clearly demonstrated previously that Star Wars and anime are a great match.