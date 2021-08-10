Put on OS is getting a multi-generational leap in energy because of Samsung

Tomorrow is Samsung’s huge occasion for the again half of 2021, and along with launching some foldable smartphones, the corporate is predicted to disclose the Galaxy Watch 4 and the massive Put on OS revamp it’s engaged on with Google. Google is cooking up the primary main Put on OS launch since 2018, and Samsung is abandoning Tizen for smartwatches and going all-in on Put on OS with the Galaxy Watch 4. Final night time, Samsung took the wraps off the primary SoC for the Galaxy Watch 4, and in comparison with what Put on OS often will get, Samsung is delivery a beast of an SoC.

The “Samsung Exynos W920” might be a multi-generational leap in efficiency for Put on OS. Samsung says this can be a 5 nm chip with two ARM Cortex A55 cores and an ARM Mali-G68 GPU. For the always-on show mode, there’s a further Cortex M55 CPU, which might preserve the watch face ticking alongside whereas utilizing minimal energy. There’s additionally an built-in LTE modem for on-the-go connectivity.

In comparison with Samsung’s earlier smartwatch chip, the Tizen-only Exynos 9110 (10 nm, 2x Cortex A53), the corporate is promising “round 20 %” higher CPU efficiency and “ten instances higher graphics efficiency.” Keep in mind that the Exynos 9110 is from 2018, so these comparative numbers are inflated, however at 5 nm, this can be a extra trendy chip than Put on OS has ever seen.

Commercial

Put on OS has suffered for years by the hands of Qualcomm, which has been ravenous the ecosystem of high quality SoCs for wearables. Most individuals’s final expertise with Put on OS is the Snapdragon Put on 2100 or 3100 SoCs, each of which had been historical Cortex A7 CPUs constructed on a 28 nm course of. Qualcomm launched a barely extra trendy chip, the Put on 4100 in 2020 (a Cortex A53-based, 12 nm chip), however nearly no producers truly shipped that chip a yr later, and we’re nonetheless getting Put on 3100 launches at this time. Qualcomm’s reply to Samsung’s chip would be the Put on 5100, which is not due until 2022.

So now we all know that Samsung’s chip seems to be nice on paper. Put on OS is getting an actual {hardware} firm again on board as a substitute of the hordes of vogue manufacturers it was surviving on beforehand, and the Galaxy Watch 4 is shaping as much as be a top quality piece of {hardware}. What’s Google doing with the software program, although? The corporate has mentioned subsequent to nothing about Put on OS 3.0. We’ll hopefully hear much more concerning the working system tomorrow. Anticipating to listen to extra about Google’s OS at a Samsung occasion feels slightly questionable, however that is how this collaboration works now, apparently.