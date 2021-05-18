Put on OS teased on Twitter forward of Google I/O

Google I/O will kick off just about tomorrow, Might 18 the place Google will announce numerous updates and modifications to its present software program merchandise and maybe some new ones. One of many main modifications anticipated to be introduced at Google I/O this 12 months is the long-overdue replace to Google’s Put on OS.

The time has come for #GoogleIO. Be a part of us tomorrow for a have a look at what’s new on Put on OS. pic.twitter.com/ylGiIevTc4 — Put on OS by Google (@WearOSbyGoogle) May 17, 2021

Ever since Google acquired health monitoring wearable firm Fitbit, it’s been lengthy rumored that Google would finally incorporate new parts from FitBit’s working system into Put on OS, in addition to produce Google-branded wearables. With tomorrow’s bulletins, we hope to listen to extra about the way forward for wearables from Google.

It’s been rumored that Samsung goes to ditch its personal Tizen working system for Put on OS with One UI in its new smartwatches. The benefit that Put on OS has over Tizen is superior help for third-party apps throughout the Put on OS Play Retailer. Take a look at the most recent story about Samsung’s Put on OS watches right here.

Through Twitter