Weekly ballot outcomes: HarmonyOS exhibits early promise

Individuals are optimistic about having a 3rd smartphone OS available on the market – final week’s ballot exhibits that 2 in 3 voters suppose that Huawei’s new HarmonyOS seems promising. The brand new model of the OS is already within the palms of over 10 million customers and the AppGallery boasts 134,000 apps they will select from.

The most typical criticism we heard was that HarmonyOS (at the very least on smartphones and tablets) is a fork of Android. That appears to be the case, although Huawei claims to have a considerably totally different structure on the within.

We don’t see it as a deal-breaker both method. In reality, it might have been the one viable possibility – these 134,000 apps weren’t written within the few days since HarmonyOS 2.0 launched. Additionally, it could have been virtually inconceivable to port a model new OS to 100 outdated gadgets.

An Android fork isn’t glamorous, however it works – FireOS, Amazon’s Android fork, outlived Home windows Telephone. And the shortage of apps was a serious ache level for Microsoft’s cell OS. BlackBerry tried so as to add an Android runtime to BBOS, however that had points with compatibility, so it wasn’t a silver bullet.

Now the billion greenback query is what Huawei will do going ahead. Will it stick near Android or begin to diverge HarmonyOS into its personal factor? If it forges its personal path, it’ll profit from having full management over the platform, as an alternative of getting to make use of Android, which is a center floor between all makers.

For that strategy to succeed, nevertheless, it’ll want a strong person base and an Android fork makes for a straightforward begin. Huawei already has an enormous person base in its house nation, however how rapidly it might develop to overseas markets is one other billion greenback query (HarmonyOS is already in Europe due to the Huawei Watch 3).